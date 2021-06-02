Farmer-veterans earn grants

Access to start-up capital is a big challenge for farmers. A small-grant program through the Farmer Veteran Coalition is helping.
More than 100 farmer-veterans received word in May that they are being awarded equipment thanks to the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund. The grant supports veterans in their early years of farming and ranching.
“We directly purchase a piece of equipment the farmer has identified as being critical,” said Jeanette Lombardo, Farmer Veteran Coalition executive director. “Our veterans put their lives on the line to protect us. It’s an honor to help them grow their operations so they can continue to feed their communities.”
For more than 11 years the funding has been the difference maker for farmers. More than 700 veterans have benefitted with $3.5 million in equipment distributed. That’s 600 individual stories the Farmer Veteran Coalition has been able to tell already, with 100 more to share on the near horizon.
The 2021 class of fellows is varied.
- There is representation in almost 40 states – from Alaska to Maine, and even Guam.
- There are 47 females, doubling the percentage of women awardees as compared to prior years.
- Of the awardees, nine have spouses who also served in the military.
- Of the awardees, 52 percent are Army, 18 percent are Marines, 17 percent are Air Force, 11 percent are Navy and 2 percent are Coast Guard.
Equipment is being delivered to farms – starting in May and continuing into the summer. Grantees anxiously await greenhouses and grow tents, walk-in coolers and cold-storage units, milking systems, water filtrations and honey extractors. Other unique requests include a mushroom substrate steamer and a lavender bud stripper.
“It’s Christmas week at (the Farmer Veteran Coalition) and we’ve all been so busy wrapping the presents!” said Rachel Petitt, who has managed the fellowship program for seven years. “Now we start loading them into Santa’s sleigh.”
Funding is made possible by Kubota Tractor Corporation, Tractor Supply Company, Wounded Warrior Project, Farm Credit, Tarter USA, Homestead Implements, Vital Farms and even directly from other farmer-veteran members.
This year the Farmer Veteran Coalition is humbled to see support come full circle, with two prior fellows funding awardees. Eric Grandon of Sugar Bottom Farm in West Virginia received a grant for a 50-cubic-foot refrigerator in 2015 to store the Romaine lettuce he delivered to local schools. Now he supports five beekeepers with equipment. Anthony Barreras, a 21-year Army veteran, operates Barreras Family Farm in Nebraska. His 2019 grant allowed construction of his poultry barn. He’s funding a fellow in his same state.
And Julie Hollars – who famously exclaimed that “most girls want diamonds; all I want is a tractor!” when she was awarded a Kubota through the Geared to Give program in 2016 – also pledged her support via donation.
Some of this year’s grantees have been mentored by other farmer-veterans throughout their career. Many intend to hire veterans as they expand their own businesses. A few will purchase their piece of equipment from another Farmer Veteran Coalition member, in essence doubling the impact within the community.
“The need in our rural communities is great,” Lombardo said. “We are inspired by the members who applied. This year it was difficult to select finalists; we understand the impact the grants make on people’s lives. This furthers our commitment to secure more funds for the next round.”
Her words come on the heels of the single-largest day of new membership the organization has ever seen. After the Office of Veterans Affairs recently shared news of the Farmer Veteran Coalition, 1,300 new members registered in 24 hours.
“It probably took three years to get what we have had these last few days,” said Michael O’Gorman, Farmer Veteran Coalition founder.
The 128 fellowship recipients will persevere on their mission of serving our country a second time – by feeding it – with the added help of new capital. Amy Hess raises chickens, ducks, guineas and heritage turkeys after serving 23 years in the Army.
“Tears of joy,” she said. “These funds will purchase a large incubator cabinet for hatching. (It) will make me just about 100 percent self-sufficient and not reliant on a hatchery. This is amazing!”
Visit farmvetco.org/2021-ff-recipients for a complete list of recipients.
