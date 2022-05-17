Farmers deserve mental-health support

OPINION I have always considered it a privilege to have grown up on a dairy farm in central Wisconsin. I have so much respect for my dad and his two brothers’ commitment to operating their business. I cannot thank them enough for instilling in me a work ethic, and teaching me to value accountability and discipline. Even at a young age it was easy to see the early morning and long days they invested into running the farm – and the infrequent to non-existent vacation days or time away. There’s no doubt farming is a rewarding way of life, but it’s not an easy one.
Being an adult now and needing to help manage my own family’s finances, home and health care, I have a new appreciation for all the stresses my parents, aunt and uncles likely dealt with. I find myself looking back and realizing how those stresses are magnified for farm families, when extreme market volatility of input and output prices are, in almost every case, outside of their control. Simply put, the mental toughness required to be a successful farmer is off the charts; I recognize that more each and every day.
Unfortunately, factors that can lead to anxiety, stress and depression extend far beyond financials for farmers. Weather conditions, interpersonal conflicts with family members, isolation, and the pressure to grow and modernize are just some that play a role.
A rural stress poll published in 2019 by the American Farm Bureau Federation reported a strong majority of farmers and farm workers think that impacting the mental health of farmers are financial issues at 91 percent, farm or business problems at 88 percent and fear of losing the farm at 87 percent. It’s easy for me to see why that’s the case considering the overwhelming pressures farmers face to navigate challenges outside their control.
According to Sara Kohlbeck, director of the Medical College of Wisconsin-Division of Suicide Prevention, about 190 farmers died by suicide in 2004 through 2019, with farmers accounting for 2 percent of all suicides. With all that farmers do to produce safe, affordable and nutritious food for the citizens of Wisconsin as well as the country and world, even one farmer suicide is too many.
Recognizing the need to support Wisconsin’s farmers and their families, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers provided funding through his 2019-2021 and 2021-2023 biennial budgets to create and maintain a Farmer Wellness Program. It’s administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Wisconsin Farm Center. Through the program our team works to confidentially connect farmers facing extreme stress with professional mental-health support that’s accessible, affordable, and tailored to their situation and needs.
The program shows continued user growth, with most services being utilized by record numbers.
• In fiscal year 2021, the 24/7 Wisconsin Farmer Wellness Helpline received 167 calls.
• There were 55 tele-counseling sessions conducted.
• There were a record number of 176 vouchers for in-person counseling redeemed.
• Interest in our online farmer-support groups has been enough that an additional monthly session has been added to meet demand.
• The Rural Realities podcast has crossed more than 1,100 downloads. Episodes have highlighted topics such as the stigma of mental health, interpersonal communication, and using a positive mindset and gratitude in a farm business.
With my upbringing and professional background in farming, it’s been an honor to have a leadership role in offering this programming. I can see first-hand how the services are making a positive difference in the lives of our state’s farmers.
Farmers are the cornerstone of Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agricultural industry and produce products important to every citizen of Wisconsin. When considering how difficult farming can be and how we all benefit from farmer efforts, I truly believe they deserve affordable and accessible mental-health resources and support. I’m proud to be a part of the Wisconsin Farm Center and the work we are doing to help meet this need. It’s a small way our state can give back to an industry that that’s so important to our citizens and our economy.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “farmer wellness” for more information.
Dan Bauer is the Wisconsin Farm Center supervisor at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.