Father-son duo best in tractor show

PORTAGE, Wis. – For almost 10 years garden-tractor enthusiasts have gathered at Garden Tractor Daze at the Columbia County Fairgrounds to show their works of passion.
The pastime of rebuilding machines from decades past has been somewhat of a family hobby for entrants, organizer Bonnie Esse said. That’s most evidenced by the 2022 first-place winners, a father-son duo from Wausau, Wisconsin.
“It’s amazing how many kids you see here redoing tractors with their dad or their grandpa,” she said. “It’s nice to see when people take the time to do something with their kids.”
Bryan Hodgkins and his son, Breven, 11, won Best in Show out of 850 entrants, with their light-blue Pennsylvania Panzer. The two said they’re surprised by the win.
Breven said he had no idea of claiming first prize when they entered the Panzer in the show, but was excited to get the trophy.
“We just try to do the best job we can,” his dad said.
There were a number of more-uncommon garden tractors on display at the fairgrounds, spanning the greenery and filling barn buildings. Though the Panzer is unique there were others that enthusiasts said are the last of their kind. Some are even from a century ago when people walked behind the machinery, organizer Bret Esse said.
Collectors gather to share in the hobby, but also come together when someone asks for help – like auctioneer Andrew Kitson who owns Kitson Auctioneering, of Belvidere, Illinois. He oversees the consignment auction every year, donating the proceeds to Bret Esse.
Kitson approached Esse with a different idea this year. A 5-year-old named Ellie who lives near Kitson has leukemia. After hearing that a previous benefit for the child ended with someone stealing the donated funds, he wanted to donate the auction proceeds to help with health-care costs.
“Andrew posted it, and from the minute I read it, I was all for it,” Esse said.
He was not the only one who supported the idea; collectors offered whole tractors and other items to sell.
“It was crazy, all the stuff they donated,” Bonnie Esse said. “There had to be eight to 10 tractors. People just donated their whole tractor.”
Bret Esse began the show a decade ago with friends. As a garden-tractor-show enthusiast, he would travel to Iowa each year. But that show was only for John Deere entrants, which felt limited to him. So the friends formulated a plan to see how many people they could attract. Another organizer told Esse that more than 100 entrants would be a good start; if he had more than about 250 he would “be onto something.” The first year they hosted twice as many; the number has climbed by about 100 annually. Esse said they have been at about 1,000 attendees more than once since beginning the show.
Breven has been joining his father in the hobby for almost his entire life. He now has five tractors. Rebuilding the Panzer spanned all winter, he said.
When he isn’t outside skiing, he’s in the shop.
“I’ve been in this hobby for 20 years,” Hodgkins said. “And ever since he was born he’s been in my shop with me. Since he was little he just had to be there.”
The two worked together to strip down the Panzer tractor, sandblast it and rebuild each element such as the engine. The entire process took about six months. Breven was able to sandblast and assemble parts. Then he specified to his father how he wanted to see the machine come together. It helps to have young eyes and small hands, Hodgkins said, for some of the work that has proven trickier as he grows older.
The appeal of the work for Breven is spending time with his father. For Hodgkins it’s a hands-on activity that keeps his son away from a computer screen. Breven has taken to repairing tractors as well, even working on items his dad thought would just be sold for parts. One of those was the Pennsylvania Panzer T758 that won them Best in Show, which Hodgkins said was not appealing when they procured it.
“I like Cub Cadets,” Bryan said. “Breven, he likes stuff that’s odd, unique. Panzers aren’t very common. And he had to have it, so we traded some stuff for it.”
Though from out of town, the Hodgkins are somewhat close to the show compared to other travelers – some coming from Texas, Washington and even Alaska. Organizers expect out-of-state visitors, but they weren’t certain how many people would attend this year given the increase in the cost of gas.
“I’m surprised; I thought there would be a lot less people because of the price of fuel,” Bonnie Esse said.
The tractors on display cross a spectrum, from the popular Wheel Horse brand to red and orange John Deere tractors specifically manufactured when the brand wanted to appeal to women, Bret Esse said. Custom paint shows off tractors that are far and away better than they were when they first came off the manufacturing line.
The show serves as a community building exercise, but Esse said it also helps the city because people who visit then spend money in Portage. They reserve hotel rooms, sometimes a year in advance, and remain respectful of the space.
“These people do a lot for the community,” he said.
Garden Tractor Daze was held July 14-16. The Columbia County Fair runs July 27-31 at 1 Fair Blvd., Portage, Wisconsin. Visit columbiacountyfairwi.org for more information.
