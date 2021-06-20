Find peace amid world's screaming

These have been difficult days to live through, with many things causing us to lose our peace.
Jesus gave us the solution to difficulties. “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you … Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” John 14:27
Operating in fear of what is to come prevents us from receiving peace in our hearts. FEAR is an acronym formed from the initial letters of a series of words from which it takes its meaning – False Evidence Appearing Real. Sometimes what we believe can influence what we fear.
There was a time when Jesus’ disciples were rowing a boat in the middle of the Sea of Galilee and a storm appeared. They were tired from rowing a long time trying to overcome large swells and were greatly afraid.
“When it was almost morning, Jesus came to them, walking on the surface of the water … When they all saw Him walking on the waves, they thought He was a ghost and screamed out in terror.” Mark 6:48-50a
They had left Jesus on the other side of the lake the night before. In their tiredness they thought He was a ghost because he was walking on the water instead of sinking. What they saw was False Evidence Appearing Real and it caused fear to rise in them.
“But he said to them, ‘Don’t yield to fear. Have courage. It’s really me – I AM.’ Then he came closer and climbed into the boat with them, and immediately the stormy wind became still. They were completely and utterly overwhelmed with astonishment.” Mark 6:50b-51
When our lives are in turmoil concerning what we believe to be true we need to not yield to fear, but allow Jesus to come into the boats of our lives. We too can become completely and utterly overwhelmed with astonishment in the way He brings his peace into our storm.
An evangelist from Wales in Great Britain often visited our area about 20 years ago. He was a lovable character who taught with simple axioms – universally recognized truths. Sometimes those axioms were so simple they caused exclamation when understood.
One of my favorite sayings from that evangelist is, “Why pray when you can worry; why worry when you can pray.” The essence of that saying is to not invest energy and time in worrying about anything; just pray about it. And remember praying is merely talking to God.
“A shared burden is half a burden” is another simple axiom chocked full of truth. More often than not our first response to a storm is to worry. We go round and round in our minds about the issue, never finding a resolution. Praying by talking to God about it brings the issue out into the open. Worrying causes us to be filled with cares and distractions, but sharing our troubles with the Lord lifts those burdens off us.
When Jesus instructed his followers to “take My yoke upon you…” Matthew 11:29, he was using an agricultural illustration of two oxen yoked together doing the work. The lesson was that two can do the work more easily than one; it’s shared labor. We don’t need to do it alone when “yoked” to the Lord because he’s in the boat with us. Prayer hitches our burdens to the infinite power of God for a resolution to our difficulty. By bringing the issue into the open, instead of hidden in our minds, we’re yielding it to God who has all the answers.
So when the world is screaming, pray instead of worrying. Yoke yourself to God and let God’s peace settle over you. Trust Him to give you directions to survive it all.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.