From the Back Paddock

I can recall the words of a retired lifelong dairyman, a man short of stature but long of stride, expounding at a church potluck.
“Along about the 20th of January I’d begin to notice the signs,” he said. “The morning sun crested the eastern horizon earlier. It rose above the dome of the neighbor’s stave silo just as I’d put the milking units on the last string of cows. And during the evening milking the western fringe of skyline was pert-near always a mix of red, orange and deep blue by the third week of January. Even the coyotes could tell we were on the downhill side of winter; their howl pitch would change.”
It’s happening. Amid all the uncertainties of life few things can be counted on as reliably as the passing of the seasons and the power of the sun. Perhaps a patch of grass shows on a snow-covered knoll in a dormant hayfield as the days lengthen. Or maybe the sun has thawed the frost layer on the multi-paned windows along the south side of the dairy barn, allowing a comfortable napping place for a slumbering barn cat. Or it could be that, like me, you commented recently that it’s becoming noticeable that the days are longer. We all know winter’s far from ending but as Wisconsinites we don’t take for granted those signals that remind us we won’t be stuck in winter’s grip forever.
I must admit my perception of weather and winter in particular has changed since I’m no longer a livestock owner. Being on top of the weather was everything when I milked cows for a living, especially as an out-wintering dairy farm. Wind direction was a key concern; it determined where we fed the herd and expected them to rest after eating. A cow is one tough critter but if they aren’t protected from the wind during northern winters, problems ensue. A good udder-salve product that took care of chapping and freezing was an important item in our milking parlor every January.
After 30 years of dairying with minimal buildings I’m still somewhat conditioned to reacting to inclement weather from the perspective of a cow owner. In my current world I briefly step out to add to my compost pile or some other daily-chore commitment. If I experience a cold east wind that sends my hoodie a-billowing, I mutter to myself that I’m glad I’m no longer a herder of cows.
In my neck of the woods it has yet to be a winter of extreme cold. Other than a brief cold spell around Christmas and a fair dose of snow to go along with it, winter’s been fairly uneventful. Ice has been more of a feature than anything. Ice and cow hooves are a terrible combination. When our lanes that guided our herd from the paddocks to our milking parlor turned icy it added an important element to our daily winter routine. We’d do whatever it took to make their journey safe as they ventured from the fields to the parlor.
My go-to technique to remedy ice-slick lanes was to throw a dozen bags of barn lime in the bucket of the loader tractor, along with a 3-foot flat shovel. After adjusting for wind direction I could sling a fine layer of lime across the lanes in no time at all. That was while the milk pump hummed in the distance and the first set of cows was about to be released from the parlor. Other times I’d distribute a round bale of poor-quality bedding hay over the length of the lane with a three-point mounted round-bale spinner. That was especially effective if I did it as the ice was forming, creating a mesh-like surface the cows could walk on.
When you’ve owned cows they have a lasting impact on your attitude. Despite the trials and tribulations they granted me during my farming career I can honestly say the same thing my grandfather would say about his days as a dairyman.
“I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”
I hope this winter is treating you well, friend. And don’t forget. That light you see at the end of the tunnel is another growing season filled with lush pasture, circling swallows and the sound of cows tearing at fresh grass.
See you in one week at the 31st-annual GrassWorks Grazing Conference, held Feb. 2-4 the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Visit grassworks.org/events/grazing-conference or call 608-228-6617 for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.