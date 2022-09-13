From the Back Paddock

Life is like a mountain railroad
With an engineer that’s brave
You must make the run successful
From the cradle to the grave …
So go the lyrics to the traditional gospel song, “Life’s Railway to Heaven.” It’s a song performed by a host of country and bluegrass artists. My favorite version was done by the Amazing Rhythm Aces. I’d slide it into the tape player of my metallic-green 1977 Chevy Monte Carlo when making the 15-hour ride home to Illinois from my first herdsman job in Rome, Georgia.
“Watch the curves, the hills, and tunnels; never falter, never fail. Keep your hand upon the throttle, and your eyes upon the rail,” the lyrics advise.
It always seemed appropriate as I was cruising along the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Pursuing a career in farming brought me to a lot of fine places along the way – places and experiences I figured a fellow should need to pay for. But there’s a couple recollections I won’t charge a dime for.
People are also reading…
I recall one night parking along a road ditch in Waterloo, Illinois, to catch some “shut eye” before an early-morning interview at a prominent dairy farm in the area. I didn’t realize I was right next to a hog farm where the breeding boars had access to a water hole to cool off in. My restless half-sleep, half-dreaming state was marked by the sounds of Hampshire boars establishing dominance – until the sun crested the horizon and a disgruntled robin voiced opposition to my presence.
Another place my farming pursuits took me was the log-cabin apartment I lived in while working at the aforementioned herdsman job at a registered Jersey farm owned by a college near Rome, Georgia. It was a delightful four-apartment log complex surrounded by tall pines, with the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in front of me like a grand amphitheater. My across-the-hall neighbor was a delightfully eccentric English gent close to retirement who taught at the local high school. He was fascinated by my occupation as a dairy herdsman. He delighted in my tales of pulling calves and giving distressed cows intravenous solutions of calcium or dextrose. My description of the 3 a.m. milking routine in the four-stall side-opening milking parlor with the fourth stall serving as an udder-prep stall with automatic washing had him at the edge of his seat.
We enjoyed a Scotch whisky now and then at his offering. He had his on the rocks with Jersey milk I provided straight from the farm’s bulk milk tank. His name is long gone from my memory but not his wispy white hair and wonderfully cocky English accent and demeanor. He called me “Dairyman.”
This past May my wife, Wendy, and I discovered the winding road still has a few twists and turns for us to experience. So we “kept our hands upon the throttle and our eyes upon the rail” and headed to new territory.
“You’ll hang your bird feeder wherever you end up and the birds will find it,” my daughter told me on a sub-zero February day when I made the decision to move west, closer to my kids and grandson. I stood on the driveway of my ancestral woodlot property as she talked to me while my tears froze to my cheeks.
In what now seems like a whirlwind, we find ourselves living on the outskirts of a small village where I can ride my bike to get a haircut, then pedal over to vote at the village hall like I did Aug. 9. I can have my oil changed locally and get project lumber from the local lumber yard. I’m heartened to live in a small community working to thrive. What’s even better, if I exit my front door to the east, my feet are scratching gravel in less than a quarter-mile and I’m surrounded by fields of meadow foxtail and clover.
Personally, farming is ever at the forefront in my endeavors. I’m currently knee-deep in the wet grass of a project to bring aspiring graziers and experienced graziers together – with the goal of keeping active grazing farms on the landscape. I hope to keep you updated on my progress.
Happily the finches found my feeder and the wrens produced broods from my birdhouse gourds hanging from unfamiliar branches. And thanks to friends, I have my garden beds with soil from our former grass farm on my new property – brimming with produce for daily harvest. My syrup cook stove is right outside my breakfast-nook window, ready for next year’s harvest from trees whose roots are part of an immense network ultimately intertwining with those from my former woodlot. How lucky can I be?
Until next time, friend …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.