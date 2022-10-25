From the Back Paddock

The other day my feet were scratching gravel, as were the paws of my dog, Sheila, as we took a familiar walk toward a nearby creek beneath a canopy of overhanging leaves. A bait truck was parked along the road by a nearby bridge. Cigarette smoke poured from the open windows of both the driver and passenger sides. I received a friendly hello from the fellas inside; their old dog and my short-legged dog seemed to feel okay about one another.
I walked on after we greeted each other. I pondered turning back and to start a conversation. Deciding to wing it, I made a U-turn and headed toward them.
“How long you been in the bait business?” I asked the guy in the driver seat.
“I was about her age when I started, 10 or so,” he said as he pointed toward his daughter who was straining around the headrest in front of her to take a better look at me from the back seat.
“Has it changed much over the years?” I asked him.
He assured me it had. He said the variety of baitfish and size has declined since he was a kid learning the trade. He and his co-worker had numerous stories of the types of hauls they once had before baitfish population and species types began to decline. His next statement took me by surprise.
“It’s because there aren’t enough small farms practicing grazing anymore,” he said. “More land should be in grass.”
It was my first day back from attending a Grassland 2.0 gathering with folks from all aspects of agriculture – from practicing-grazing-based farmers to agro-ecologists, representatives of the grass-fed-beef industry and more. It was a two-day immersion discussing many things, all through grassland-based agriculture.
• develop pathways for increased farmer profitability
• improve yield stability
• improve nutrient and water efficiency
• improve water quality
• improve soil health
• improve biodiversity
• improve climate resilience
The Grassland 2.0 project is summarized well at grasslandag.org – the group’s website.
“(It’s a project) that is a result of decades of research showing that our best, and perhaps only, opportunity to build soils, nutrients and carbon in agricultural production while providing farmers and society with profitable and productive outcomes is with grazed perennial grasslands.”
Back to the aforementioned, “bait” guy – he didn’t mind talking with me but he didn’t want his name mentioned. He used observational evidence, coming from someone who has watched and lived the situation through time. He described the need for grass on the landscape to filter runoff before it makes its way into creeks and streams.
We looked around as he talked. Row crops surrounded us on all sides. I told him what he was saying would have been appropriate for the recent meeting I’d been at where the healing nature of grazed perennial grasslands was described. We parted ways wishing each other well. I reminded myself that even though it’s often out of my comfort zone, so much can be learned when having conversations with strangers.
The goal of Grassland 2.0 is a lofty one. Restoring the geographical heart of our country to functional managed-perennial grasslands requires a huge ideological shift. I have hope though. Part of what gives me hope is being surrounded by the energy and eloquence present at the recent gathering. The exchange of ideas coming from different sectors of the agricultural and ecological world was stimulating and motivating.
Another reason for hope showed as a surprise the other day after a heavy rain sent the nearby creek running high and rapidly through the reeds and cattails along its banks. Sheila and I looked down from the bridge and caught a glimpse of an otter that appeared to be having a ball in the rushing water. It afforded us a better look as it chattered and paused before bounding off in the thick vegetation. It was a rare sighting that rekindled my hope that it’s not too late to make the changes necessary to assure the right of future generations of humans and critters to clean waterways.
I didn’t come to grazing as a farmer looking for a more environmentally friendly way to operate my dairy farm. I did so to survive financially and raise my family on a farm. As I learned more about the practice of grazing it was great to discover its environmental benefits. I guess one could say I jumped aboard the train – and plan on riding it out because I believe it’s a worthy quest.
See you in two weeks, friend.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.