From the Back Paddock

As the sky of October looks down on me, framed by the hue of turning leaves, I ponder the firsts that have occurred in my life since this past May. Most notably is the purchase of a home by my wife, Wendy, and myself. One could argue we’ve bought a home before. Our first home was the big white rectangular Federal-style farmhouse – with a tin rooftop and classic widows walk at its top – that came with the 240-acre farm we purchased in 1989. But the situation was much different. It was merely an add-on to the barn, milk house, worn-out granary and faltering summer kitchen. It was an aside to the 240 acres with sagging barbwire fence surrounding each hayfield and pasture that came with the farm we bought. At least that’s what I thought.
When I knocked on the door and told the previous owner, “If you ever want to sell this place, I’m interested,” I had no idea it would happen as fast as it did.
“What’s the house like,” Wendy asked me when I came home after telling her I’d stopped by the owner of the farm we were eyeing.
“Big and white,” was likely my response.
All I knew was it had stood for about 100 years so it would likely last another century. It seemed like a good gamble; it would work as a place to raise a family while we plunged into farm ownership. By golly I was right.
Living in an apartment after selling the farm was another first. If I had a nickel for every time someone told me, “I could never do that,” I’d have a big bag of coins to take to the change counter at the credit union. I survived it just fine and dare I say it added a few storytelling experiences to my life. Many of my apartment-life experiences were firsts. One was observing the parking-lot scene from our third-floor outdoor deck. That led to my realization that parking-lot behavior is a bit of a microcosm of human behavior in general. We watched folks who felt there was no reason not to create their own space next to the doorway although yellow lines painted on the diagonal indicated otherwise. There was the fellow who thought nothing about the fact that his pants were down to his knees while he struggled to load his groceries into his undersized wheeled carrying cart. I’ll spare you a photo.
In general it’s a good feeling for us to have the apartment phase of our lives in the rear-view mirror. When we decided to look for a home the housing market was peaking in volatility. It was competitive; we didn’t have time to mull over a purchase. My strategy was to make a prioritized list of our desires and expectations in a property. For some reason it soon became apparent to me I wanted to be an “outskirts” guy. I noticed how many towns and villages had those places on the outskirts with a bit more land and maybe an outbuilding where a guy could have a shop and have his “away” space. I could have a place to set a radio on a window ledge to listen to the Brewers game. Why, there might even be an old plow set out as décor.
It was important that the home attached to our property be one we could reasonably “age” into. I don’t want to overstate it but last I checked I’m not growing any younger – as indicated by my nagging knee pain at the end of a long hike or day of gardening. I needed a place for woodworking; Wendy needed room for quilting and sewing. We saw a place on the market in a town we’d never considered and it suits us just fine. There are more firsts for us to expand our life experiences.
Another first I never imagined was needing to buy dirt when I wanted more garden than my livestock-tank raised beds provided. Dirt shopping will never feel right to an ex-farmer who could take his front-end loader and create a garden at will by scavenging a cow yard or an overwintering site. Being more limited with garden space has led me to my most productive first – the realization that I need to expand my gardens downward and upward rather than horizontally. It’s essential to maximize efficiency when space is limited. I worked on producing food from below the ground, on the ground and above the ground in the same space.
Firsts – we never know when life will demand we give one a try. We can roll with it or fight it to the end.
See you in a couple of weeks, friend.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.