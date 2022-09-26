From the Back Paddock

Have you seen the ash grove lately?
The wind drives her leaves upward
Like a thousand hands praising
The arrival of Autumn.
Summer – first I thought it’d never arrive. Then I hurried it with thoughts of short sleeves, sandals and a bandana to keep the sweat from my eyes. And then one June day I hung my flannel-lined shirt on my workshop coat tree and proclaimed summer had finally arrived.
Thank goodness for that bandana because I’ve been walking behind my self-propelled 22-inch-cut lithium-battery-powered lawn mower ever since – and I can’t afford to have sweat running down my trifocals. But as always summer seems to go too fast.
Hello autumn.
I caught myself complaining about how often the grass needs mowing at my new home. It jolted me. For 30 years grass defined my living – managing it as pasture, harvesting the surplus for winter feed and ultimately putting food on our table. After my complaint my mind drifted to what autumn has to offer in terms of grass on our former grazing-based farm in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin.
Frosts in central Wisconsin and beyond are occurring later on average. As of this penning it hasn’t happened anywhere in Wisconsin. Frost meant messier milkings for us in our swing parlor. I speak anecdotally but it seems the rupturing of cell walls in the frosted grass had a bit of a pre-digestion effect on the cows systems.
That meant always being on one’s toes during milking in autumn. I think my wife, Wendy, who did quite a bit more milking than me, would say she was the victim of bovine “defecation proclamations” more often than myself. Those “proclamations” were more frequent and occurred at a greater velocity after fall’s first frost. It was basically well-processed grass at 101.5 degrees, with the essence of rumen bacteria and other wonders of the bovine biochemistry world, in a stream about 1.5 inches in diameter. I did have one memorable occasion when a post-frost defecation proclamation landed right inside the opening of my chore boot. I had no choice but to finish milking while the warm mixture churned in the bottom of my boot. The sensation was like the verbiage in the children’s book Piggy in the Puddle. It was squishy it was squashy it was oh so squishy squashy.
Autumn also meant gauging the end of the growing season and rationing out the remaining pasture to the herd. I thought it was best to begin rationing fresh pasture with stored feed in September so our herd could have at least some grass into early winter. Early autumn was also when I’d make some of the finest hay of the season.
About a week ago I left my driveway on my bicycle on a hot 85 degree afternoon. Sure enough about a half-mile down the road I saw a baler swallowing doubled-up rows of clover and grass hay. It was the exact model baler I used my last 10 years of farming. I could see the fella was having trouble with the net wrap on the machine. I thought about walking over and giving him my net-wrap expertise.
“Did you check your duckbill? Is part of the roll wrapped around the dimpled roller? Is there too much tension on the roll? Can you switch to twine?”
They were all questions I could have asked but the guy knew what he was doing and had been through it before. I waved and biked slowly on.
I decided to head back home to grab my camera, and then come back with my truck to maybe chat with him. The only photo I took told the entire story – an unwrapped bale in the middle of the field with no sign of anyone baling. In the distance I could see the farmer heading home to fix the problem. The next day the field was baled with the hay already hauled home. Net-wrap malady solved.
The fields of September are with us for another week. Whether harvested by a grazing cow or a troublesome baler, her grasses have stories to tell. I’m just happy to be the guy in the middle searching for the right words to help it be told.
Grass is life. It’s a great healer; its presence signifies a healthy landscape. It does much more than grace suburban landscapes and golf courses. It filters water and prevents soil erosion. It also has an environmental-cooling effect. Green spaces have been shown to improve wellness and reduce stress. I’m glad to have a patch of my own.
And now that the dew has dried, I need to start mowing. See you in October, friend.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.