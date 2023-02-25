Life has its own hidden forces which you can only discover by living. – Soren Kierkegaard
It happened the other day while on a brisk walk. I was cruising along at a steady pace of exactly 4 miles per hour at zero incline. The wind was perfectly calm and I wore my custom-designed “Galbraith 2.0” ball cap despite the sunless conditions.
A sweat-line began creeping across the inner bill. At that rate the “one-eyed” egg sandwich I had for breakfast would be calorically taken care of by the half-hour mark of my walk. That was according to the stats on the touch-screen readout on the treadmill I was on at the workout center.
I could say I was on a technology treadmill literally as I strode along in the friendly confines of the gym beside folks on high-tech virtual bicycles and stair-steppers. There are also rows of free weights and precision-engineered weight machines designed to target precise muscle groups. Thanks to technology, especially with the weight machines, I’m less likely to anger a group of abdominal muscles that have been asleep for a long time.
The technology treadmill is a tricky thing that permeates our culture far beyond the workout center. At times farmers are caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to confronting it. If they don’t adapt they fear they could fall behind on the competitive scale of balance that allows them to survive. As an agrarian writer many of my musings are of an experiential nature, focusing on the real world as I try to bring readers out to the pasture with me. For every ice pellet that’s ricocheted off my goggles while I drove the 4-wheeler out to lock out the herd on a mid-November night there was a story to relate about the experience.
And as an agrarian writer I can choose to cover emerging pasture-based technologies or not. One emerging technology on the docket at the recent GrassWorks Grazing Conference was virtual fencing. When I first learned a bit about it this past summer I called a long-time grass farmer friend of mine to ask if he knew anything about it.
His reaction was identical to mine when I first was introduced to it.
“Oh please no, not another new technology I need to be aware of; I’ve barely mastered my cell phone,” was how we both reacted.
But then almost instantly after we both understood the basics of how it worked the potential it possesses seems endless. It’s an app-driven tool that requires no physical fence at all. It’s completely operated by GPS technology – global positioning system – and the presence of a collar worn by livestock. To be clear it doesn’t require a buried wire like many pet fences do.
A map of the farm is part of the app; a farmer sets limits to grazing boundaries with a smart phone. When collared livestock approach the set boundary an audio signal begins to sound and increases in intensity as the limit is approached. When they reach the limit, livestock receive a shock similar to that of an electric fence. They soon learn to respect the audio cue rather than being shocked.
It’s not difficult to imagine the possibilities with such technology. I should add most farms will likely still want a physical fence around their outer perimeter. But with no physical interior fence the phenomena of wasted grass beneath fences that grows rank and unused could be eliminated. That’s a significant amount of forage tonnage on many farms.
I recall a fencerow basswood tree that shaded a portion of one of my former grazing paddocks. On a hot summer day almost all my 120-cow herd would try to stand beneath it after they had their fill of pasture. That could be fenced off in an instant with this technology.
The list goes on considering how one could refine a grazing system by adopting such technology. But what about the experiential aspect of “farming with one’s feet on the ground,” which aptly describes many grass-based farmers? How many bob-o-link songs would I have missed if I had a virtual fence that literally guided my herd home to the milking parlor on summer afternoons? With a virtual fence would I have seen that black bear gamboling across my distant paddocks back in 2010 when I fetched the herd on a June morning as the sun crested the eastern horizon? Would that experience be journaled in my musings as it is now?
The bigger question has already been asked by Soren Kierkegaard in my opening. Does technology distance us from life’s hidden forces, which can only be discovered by living? The question is appropriate and the answer is complicated. As a writer examining the farming-management style known as managed intensive grazing, I’ll be interested to see where this technology leads us. The potential for increased land converted to the healing effects of pasture could be on the increase. See you in March, friend.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.