From the Back Paddock

It occurred rarely but when it did it was always fun. Our kids went through the D.C. Everest School District when we were on the farm. At some point along the way the school earned the nickname of “Don’t Close Ever” when it came to snow events. I’m not sure if that’s still the case but I have no problem with their reluctance to take snow days. The rarity of it made it all the more enjoyable.
On a snow day I’d tool around the farm doing chores all the while hoping the weather didn’t cause any major delays. That was back in my open-station-tractor days. I would push snow off the cow lot and driveways with my Allis Chalmers D-17 tractor and its mechanical trip bucket loader. The biggest snow-day challenge was cleaning the barn and spreading manure.
I saved my “Big Gun” for that task, my Allis Chalmers D-19. Because it was a two-wheel-drive tractor there was only one way to accomplish the daily manure hauling when successive winter snows accumulated. I’d ensure I was driving at least slightly downhill when I began unloading the full spreader; I’d also put my right-rear tractor tire in the left-tire snow track of the previous day’s unloading. It was all about revolutions per minute. I’d have a head of steam going, open the spreader end-gate, engage the power take-off, then hit the throttle in perfect synchronicity. With enough rpms I’d make the loop and look over at the house as I headed back to the barn with the empty spreader. It was a classic scene, with exhaust billowing from the chimney of our Federal-style farmhouse and the home’s frosted windows. I knew in another 15 minutes or so I’d join the kids as they played to their hearts’ content.
Once inside I’d take off chore-clothes layers, down to my one-piece long johns. I’d have some cold leftovers for breakfast before making my way through the scattered Legos, dolls and costumes to flop down amongst my three kids. A three-against-one wrestling match would likely ensue. I might not get up until fresh cookies came out of the oven. And after that we might have built a snow fort, depending on the nature of the snow – with a tunnel, of course.
I’m painting a rare and perfect scene. It did go that way occasionally. That was before we converted to a grazing-based dairy. There were times Wendy and I spent snow days thawing frozen water pipes and dealing with silo-unloader issues, all while we listened to the goings on in the house with an intercom. I can still hear Wendy refereeing a squabble on the intercom through the cold, hollow silo chute. She couldn’t stray from the control panel in case I needed her to raise or lower the unloader. I laid on the ice-cold silage replacing a roll pin on a drive shaft, or a shear bolt on the blower fan.
Because my wife, Wendy, now works at an elementary school we still are able to experience that rare thrill of a snow day. Mid-December brought two days of heavy wet snow that resulted in power outages and school closings across Wisconsin. Branches of birch, black ash and maple adorned my yard, brought down by the heavy wet stuff. Mechanical issues made my plan of Johnny-on-the-spot snow removal difficult. I was hoping to be the epitome of “independent farmer guy,” ready for anything with my years of experience in such matters. A dead battery on my UTV made that difficult. After a trip to the nearest auto-parts counter I came home with a new battery and hopes of happy snow removal. Due to circumstances beyond my control that didn’t happen; they sold me a dead battery.
It was beginning to remind me of one of those occasional futile days on the farm. While I charged the battery I took refuge inside our house to the smell of fresh-baked gingerbread cookies and a crockpot of split-pea soup; the charging was to no avail.
Someone knocked on the door. It was our neighbor, who noticed the hood of my UTV up and a half-foot of heavy snow waiting to be removed from our drive. He kindly offered to do the task with his small loader tractor and for that I’m grateful. The Good Samaritan put me in the Christmas spirit. Thanks Ken!
After a trip back to the auto-parts counter to confirm my purchase of a dead battery I exchanged it for a new model and I’m ready for the next snowfall. Here’s to snow days.
Have a blessed holiday season, friend. See you in 2023.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.