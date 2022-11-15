From the Back Paddock

Words evolve; take organic for example. I hear it more and more in conversations on the radio from thoughtful essayists, artists and educators. According to my friend Merriam Webster, at its most basic the word organic originated in 1509 to describe a fertilizer of plant or animal origin. Nowadays I hear artists and writers describe their work as derived organically. I think it’s a bit obtuse but I think they mean it derives from their inner being. It’s a natural manifestation of who he or she truly is as a person despite what the outer self may be willing or able to reveal.
I felt it in my core. It was a brilliant late-fall day. The gold maple leaves were remnants on stubborn trees and a passing woodlot floor was an even blanket of fragile brown leaf litter. I was heading east, close to the place where I farmed for 30 years. Somehow I could feel it in my core, yet it wasn’t purely physical. It was vague, a bit mysterious, yet deep and very real to me. It was organic.
The only other time I recall such a feeling was the night after I purchased my farm back in 1989. That’s the night – and I remember it as though it happened yesterday – when I dreamt I was flying. I was soaring like a hawk above my newly acquired farm fields. Each worn-out hayfield was surrounded by sagging barbwire fence. Along those fences were stone piles with the handprints of generations of previous owners. I had a hawk’s-eye view of it all as I clipped the tops of gnarly fencerow elm trees and circled above my own newly purchased dairy herd of sale-barn cast-offs. That dream was as real to me as my fingertips on this keyboard expressing it now. It was organic.
Some 33 years later, in early November, it happened again as my truck tires kicked up a cloud of dust. I ventured onto a country road formerly known as Hilldale in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin. It was a sensation running through my core. I wanted to keep driving beyond my old woodlot and past my grandfather’s homestead. There stands a lifeless dairy barn that once held 32 Guernsey cows; it’s now reuniting with the earth where it has stood since he and his brothers built it in the mid-1950s.
The sensation, organic as it was, told me to take a right, a left and another left to my former driveway – where surely my round baler would be parked next to the shed, waiting to be greased and oiled. Surely as I greased the machine I’d hear my wife practicing her choir number while performing the afternoon milking. Surely there was a field of grass and clover cut and windrowed into a tapestry that I could roll over with my tractor. I’d turn it into a cleanly swept field of light-green stubble dotted with 4-by-5 round bales net-wrapped to perfection. Surely the pipeline wash system would just finish its last cycle as I returned from baling and the cows were being locked out to a fresh paddock of grass.
Then the daydream ended. I turned left instead of right and headed east. And when my tires left gravel I went north to my refuge – my small off-grid cabin in the north woods. It’s a cabin born and built of sweat and blood and labor by farmers and sons of farmers. It’s a place where mine and my family’s experiences have been valued more precious than monetary riches – a place of beauty and simplicity. And there I fished. And from that crystal-clear cold fall water I caught a fish; I held it up to the sun and it was like a rare multicolored gem. I let it go to fight another day. After that I hung up my rod and reel for another season.
What pulled me from that hazy farming daydream and had me heading to my cabin was also a deep feeling within my core. But I think I’m going to stick to a throwback phrase to describe it. It was gut instinct. And that’s about as organic as you can get, wouldn’t you say?
See you in a few weeks, friend.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.