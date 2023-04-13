Here we are in mid-April and the two-step-forward, one-step-back waltz with spring continues. At the southern extreme of Wisconsin the grass has likely extended over the toes of chore boots. Perhaps a neighbor has taken a shiny green lawn mower for a spin around the property, trimming grass that will soon require weekly mowing.
In the central portion of the state the greening is just beginning. In the woods, clusters of wild ramps rise victoriously from the base of the maples and ironwoods. Marsh marigolds show their bright-yellow flowers in wetter areas. Spring peepers erupt in trilling calls and new bird arrivals are a daily occurrence. It’s the season of weight limits on country roads and cancelled outdoor sporting events due to unruly winter-like forecasts.
When I farmed, I claimed northern Wisconsin was that portion of the state north of Wisconsin Highway 29; it cuts across the center of the state east to west. Being a grazing-based farm, the arrival of grass was an annual celebration. I always envied my peers who farmed south of Highway 29; some of them would have a two-week jump on me in terms of having grazeable forage for their livestock.
My wooded property is an off-grid lakeside woodlot is in the region I like to call “true north” – north of U.S. Highway 8. Spring comes to my true-north woodlot ever so slowly. When I went to open my cabin early in April, winter was still hanging on at the southern lake edge in the form of ice shelves beneath clutches of pines the sun had yet to reach. A newly arrived grackle called out in its raspy voice, seemingly unhappy with weather conditions. A robin looked on in rare stoic silence, its plumage fluffed to create an insulating outer layer. The cold lake water kept the bass and bluegills in the murky depths; snapping turtles had yet to escape their hibernation burrows. I cast a plastic worm off the dock anyway with my trusty open-faced reel and graphite rod just to remind my fishing muscles of the hard work ahead as we near the opening day of fishing season.
Mid-April was always my favorite time of the year on the farm as it is now at my true-north woodlot. I had the glory of the entire growing season ahead to anticipate and be challenged by. In most years I could begin moving my cows around the farm, relieving them of the confined sacrifice areas where they ate, rested and ruminated through the winter months. It took a good electric fencer to keep my herd from reaching into each paddock of new April grass as they ventured the farm on the lane system that crossed it. Truth be told I always started my grazing rounds before the “experts” recommended. And every year by the first week of June I was buried in a surplus of forage.
Grass is life. It’s synonymous with spring and a great healer for the winter-weary spirits of humans and the land. Its presence signifies a healthy landscape. It does much more than grace suburban landscapes and golf courses; it filters water and prevents soil erosion. It also has an environmental cooling effect. Green spaces have been shown to improve wellness and reduce stress. Perhaps that explains the general positivity and light-hearted demeanor of farmers attending pasture walks. Perhaps also there’s something to be said for opening pasture walks to more non-farmers as a way to showcase the gold-standard – the environmentally friendly farming practice that grass farming has proven to be. Maybe a pasture walk aimed at introducing school-aged children to where grass-fed livestock products really come from is a consideration for the statewide grazing groups in Wisconsin.
Whether you’re already making pasture rounds or awaiting the arrival of new grass, good luck on the challenges of the upcoming growing season, friend. And don’t forget to plug the electric fencer in before heading to town or going to bed. It doesn’t take long at this time of the year for the cows to discover when the hot wires are cold.
Until next time…
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.