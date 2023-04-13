Related to this story

Most Popular

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Who or what determines who goes to heaven and who goes the other direction? C.S. Lewis, in his book “The Great Divorce,” suggests it’s really …

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

I had a Sunday School teacher when I was in sixth-grade who liked to tell the story of a young man in our community who was killed in a motorc…

Who we once were long ago

Who we once were long ago

Green-Bay Intelligencer, Navarino, Wisconsin Territory, 16 Apr 1834 – “Your committee are convinced, from the experience of the past, that wit…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

People send me stories about angels they’ve seen. The one I am about to share is not like any I have heard before. It conveys a powerful truth…