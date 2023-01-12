From the Back Paddock

The fields of January have come to Wisconsin. The once-verdant fields of late fall have relented to winter. The hum of life in mixed grasses and clovers is silenced beneath the crusted snow. The spot where the tractor became stuck bringing in the last of the hay crop is lost under a white blanket. The single-strand high-tensile wires that divide the paddocks of my former grass-based farm are frost-coated and sagging beneath the added weight of frozen precipitation.
Those wires are merely a metaphorical memory now. I crested the hill just east of our farmhouse in January 2019 and exited my pickup, where I stood and said one last goodbye. Like my friend Jack told me from the seat of his backhoe after I asked him how he felt about exiting farming, “That was another chapter.” I understand that now that I’ve done the same.
It doesn’t change one fact though. Whether on the farm in my former chapter, or here in my current chapter sitting in my breakfast nook tapping on a keyboard to relate my thoughts – while a fine mist of new snow falls on my dormant raised garden beds – when January rolls around I have the feeling winter’s a bit long in the tooth. I start missing that “hum of life” beneath the snowy fields. That life, once teeming in the breezy warm pastures and paddocks, seems out of reach and non-existent. But look into the not-so-distant future to see a light at the end of winter’s cold dark tunnel.
The 31st annual GrassWorks Grazing Conference will be held Feb. 2-4 at the Chula Vista Resort, 1000 Chula Vista Parkway, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Visit grassworks.org/events/grazing-conference or call 608-228-6617 for more information.
For more than three decades GrassWorks has served as a nonprofit organization to provide leadership and education to farmers and consumers, for the advancement of grass-based agriculture to benefit present and future generations. The GrassWorks goal is to promote profitable pasture-based agriculture that can flourish in Wisconsin and the upper Midwest. The vision includes healthy livestock on well-managed pastures in harmony with the environment, with managed grazing taking its place as a mainstream sustainable livestock-production process.
The grazing conference allows us to escape winter and fall back in love with the pastoral method of farming that has stood the test of time. I recently spoke with Rachel Bouressa, who is the coordinator for this year’s conference. She needs no introduction to folks in the grazing world. She raises grass-fed beef near New London, Wisconsin, on what was once her parents’ grass-based dairy farm. Her parents, Robert and Barb Eder, have since moved to Australia – where they farm 1,000 acres and run a 200-cow dairy operation. Bouressa attended her first grazing conference with her parents when she was 11 years old.
Bouressa has a lot of “grazing irons in the fire,” so to speak. It’s no surprise she’s taken on the task of bringing a diverse set of speakers and entertainers to this year’s grazing conference. It’s an opportunity for farmers and industry folks to be absorbed in all aspects of grassland farming. Sessions range from learning about the possibilities of virtual fencing to strategies for winter feeding, utilizing bale grazing and pasture stockpiling. There’s sessions for the beginner and for the experienced grazier. Wisconsin’s recent Leopold Conservation winner, Joe Tomandl III, will talk about “Large Herd, Low Overhead Grazing.” Attendees can listen to a panel of experienced graziers share tips for those just beginning.
But wait, there’s more. Allow me to shamelessly plug the session I’ve agreed to host. It’s the Friday-evening “Musings on the Herd,” hour. It’s a fairly recent addition to the conference and folks have rallied in support of it. Audience members are encouraged to step to the podium to share an impactful, agriculturally themed story they’ve experienced as grass-based farmers or as supporters of such. The session will likely be recorded; my plan is to make it into a podcast as part of a project I’m involved with through the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship. In that way we’ll have a bit of oral history of grass-based-farming stories on permanent record.
Hopefully my announcement about “Musings on the Herd” will start your wheels spinning about a transformational moment in your farming career that you’ll consider sharing.
One tip if you’re considering it – a wise man once said, “It isn’t the storyteller’s job to impart wisdom. It’s to tell a story memorably and include those elements that are likely to be forgotten over time. Bring us the details and emotions of an event. Let us feel the wind and rain and warmth of the moment. Let us hear the cow tearing at summer’s fresh pasture; let us feel the warm sun radiate from her hide.”
I look forward to being the host and hearing your stories. Until next time, friend.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.