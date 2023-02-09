If there were a recurring theme I gravitate to in my writing it’s the concept of having “farmed with my feet on the ground.” I did it for 30 years with varying degrees of intensity. It began in the early days when I didn’t have a choice other than to traverse my paddocks and lanes on foot because of decrepit equipment and a meager budget for the iron and diesel normally necessary for farming. It became true to a different degree in later years on my converted grass-based dairy farm. But in those later years my “feet on the ground” concept was competing with my “one foot on the clutch and the other foot on the brake pedal in an air-conditioned tractor cab” era.
But during my “tractor cab” era I still intentionally saved many a task for doing on-foot with my hands and minimal tools. It was going to be a good day when one reel of poly-wire, a utility knife and a hammer in my trouser loop was all I needed to feed my 100-cow herd for 24 hours. I was free from the noise of an engine and in the earliest part of my farming career free from the ping of incoming text messages.
On foot I came to know grass-loving songbirds, red-tailed hawks and pollen-laden bumblebees. In spring while preparing for the day’s grazing I’d likely come upon a day-old fawn curled recumbent in the hedgerow grass. In fall I might narrowly miss stepping on a woodcock while navigating the swamp hummocks in the wettest part of my farm. There’s nothing like the rapid high-pitched “peent peent peent” sound made in synch with the rapid wing flaps of a flushed woodcock.
On foot I learned to love a difficult grass to manage, rather than eliminate it. One such species was Alopecurus pratensis, or meadow foxtail, which was prevalent on my farm. It showed early in spring; headed out with a purple-tinged seedhead soon after a round or two of grazing rotations. In a haying system it was dead on the stalk in early June before I even greased my haybine for first crop. My lifetime-dairy-farmer neighbor was a kind fellow who could be heard expertly whistling church hymns like “How Great Thou Art” and “Rock of Ages” while tending his Holsteins in their tiestalls. He never had a bad word to say about anyone or anything that I can recall – except meadow foxtail.
“I hate that stuff,” he told me.
When I operated a grass-based farm with my feet on the ground I received a unique perspective of my farm. Fields that have been managed intensively as pasture for livestock improve in density and diversity through time. They become more difficult to walk through. My pastures in 2018 were a far cry from what they were when I began grazing in 1989. In the beginning I was out of grass by July and my farm was easy to traverse. Almost 30 years later the same paddocks were productive all growing season; I burned more calories walking across them to fetch the herd or prepare a new area for the evening grazing. It was a labor of love and a great way to burn calories.
My final act of herdsmanship on my farm was a “feet on the ground” experience. In 2019 after months of putting pencil to paper and planning, I sold my farm and herd to our neighbors; they continue to operate an organic dairy with grazing as a significant element. On a January day I opened the gate to let their cows in with our herd after a half-mile cattle drive.
In the grand scheme of things 30 years is such a small portion of time to make an impact on the web of life that was my farm. Together with my wife and son we strove to do what was right for ourselves and that place on earth. We balanced that with profitability and found a place to rest on the metaphorical scale of life. It was a worthy quest as is my current task of relating it.
Friend, it’s time I confess something. I didn’t have a refined idea of what I’d write today. I knew I’d run with the “feet on the ground” theme – no pun intended – and I’d count on my stream of consciousness to take care of the rest. I’d say it reads like a soliloquy of sorts with a dash of reverence for nature and a touch of my heart. I tip my hat to another dose of unexpected “writing therapy” that I have grass-based farming to thank. Thanks for listening and let’s do it again in a few weeks.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.