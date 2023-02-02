CHAMPION, Wis. – Many of us are influenced by wealth and power; often we tend to think of success in terms of social position or professional status. But world religions teach that true success is judged differently. One wonders how many extremely successful people have lived among us – but are unknown.
Even the religious often look to ornate cathedrals and church leaders for inspiration. Wealthy evangelists lead large congregations. But some folks flock to Lourdes and others to Fatima – sites that are famous because people saw apparitions there that many believe to be holy. The people who saw the apparitions were poor and unknown; perhaps that’s why they were chosen.
There are many towns that have come and gone in rural areas. They are place names on a map of Wisconsin but little else. And yet extraordinary people have lived in those places. And some of those people have done extraordinary things.
The town of Champion is near the base of the Door County Peninsula on a curvy county road. The town is now little more than place signs along the roadside. A few miles east one can look across the water of Green Bay to the coast that borders Upper Michigan.
The land around Champion is flat farmland. Much of it was settled by poor immigrants from Europe when Wisconsin was a young state in what had been the old Northwest Territories. The immigrants came to farm and to make new lives in a nation foreign to them.
Adele Brise’s, the daughter of a poor farm couple in Belgium, had a right eye cloudy from a childhood injury. Her parents were so poor they could ill afford school for their children so Adele was provided little education. But what she did have was religious conviction. Her hope was to serve God through a religious vocation and to serve in foreign missions. Her plan was dashed when her parents decided to immigrate to the United States in 1855 when she was in her 20s.
The family began hewing a farm out of wild country on land at what is now the border of Brown and Kewanee counties in Wisconsin, near the base of the Door Peninsula. The nearest city was Green Bay, named for the large bay upon which it’s located. Just across the waters of the bay were the growing towns of Oconto, Peshtigo and Marinette, Michigan.
Building a farm out of forest land was hard. Work was never-ending and money was scarce. But Adele Brise had an abundance of faith that led her to walk 10 miles to church every Sunday, regardless of the weather. Her hope was to become a humble servant of God who would somehow teach others.
According to people she told, one day in 1859 she was carrying grain from her parents’ farm to the nearest grist mill. Near the trail on which she walked she saw a woman in white standing between two trees; she was frightened of the strange woman. Slowly the woman disappeared, leaving behind a white cloud.
Adele Brise, her sister Isabel Brise and a neighbor walked to church together the following Sunday, Oct. 9. Suddenly the woman in white again appeared to Adele Brise, again between the two trees. Brise, after attending mass, asked the parish priest what to do. He said if she saw the woman again to ask who in God’s name she was and what she wanted.
On the way home from church the woman appeared again between the trees. Dressed in dazzling white, the woman wore a sash of gold around her waist. A crown of stars glittered around her head.
Brise fell to her knees and asked, “In God’s name who are you and what do you want of me?”
Though Brise could see the apparition clearly, her companions could not see the woman.
The woman in white answered, “I am the Queen of Heaven who prays for the conversion of sinners and I wish you to do the same. You received Holy Communion this morning and that is well, but you must do more. Make a general confession and offer Communion for the conversion of sinners. If they do not convert and do penance, my Son will be obliged to punish them.
“What are you doing here in idleness while your companions are working in the vineyard of my son? … Gather the children in this wild country and teach them what they should know for salvation.”
People are also reading…
Brise asked, “But how shall I teach them when I know so little myself?”
The woman answered, “Teach them their catechism, how to sign themselves with the sign of the Cross and how to approach the sacraments. That is what I wish you to do. Go and fear nothing. I will help you.”
The woman lifted her hands and slowly vanished from sight.
Immediately Brise began trekking on a mission as far as 50 miles away to teach as many children as she could. Her father built a small chapel on the site where the woman had appeared. Money was collected from other believers; a larger chapel and later a school were built on the same site. More children came to be taught by Brise and by other religious women who joined her.
Though many people believed her description of what she saw, others scoffed and ridiculed her. Why would a penniless and disabled immigrant woman be picked to carry a message from God? Certainly the story was fantasy.
On an autumn night in 1871 people in the neighborhood around what is now Champion noticed a bright glow coming from the northwest across the waters of Green Bay. Soon it was evident that a huge firestorm – later called the Peshtigo Fire – was racing through Oconto and Marinette counties toward the border with Upper Michigan. The firestorm was so huge that it jumped the waters of Green Bay and began to race north up the Door Peninsula.
Frantic neighbors picked up what belongings they could carry and hurried to the wooden chapel where Brise had seen the apparition. Through the night as the firestorm raged around the chapel, Brise and the others prayed for deliverance from the fire. They formed a procession that traveled in one direction until the heat cut them off, and then in another direction and another across the grounds surrounding the chapel. It was Oct. 9 when rain finally came and drenched the area, putting out what fire remained. It was 12 years from the day when Brise had seen the apparition.
The Rev. Peter Pernin, the parish priest in Peshtigo and Marinette, wrote an eyewitness account of the Peshtigo Fire. He survived by fleeing into the Peshtigo River with the tabernacle from his church in Peshtigo. More than 2,000 people are believed to have died in the fire, which burned as far north as Sturgeon Bay on the Door County Peninsula.
Not long after the firestorm Father Pernin described the area around the Brise chapel near Champion.
“(It was a) winding path surrounding the enclosure, being only 8 or 10 feet wide … like an emerald island amid a sea of ashes.”
Though the area around the chapel grounds was covered with ash, the wooden building and grounds were untouched by the fire. The believers who had come there were safe.
As time went on a larger school was built along with a new chapel. Children were taught but always poverty accompanied the work. Though the path was not easy, Brise carried on with her mission until her death in 1896. Other religious groups ran the school and chapel through the years.
But though many believed what Brise had seen, many still doubted. About 10 years ago the bishop of Green Bay had her experiences researched. Her sincerity was verified; the history of the site was documented. That led to the designation of the chapel, the other buildings and grounds as a National Shrine – Our Lady of Good Help.
Thousands of people from around the world visit famous places like Lourdes and Fatima every year. And some of those thousands now come to Champion, Wisconsin, to see the site where Adele Brise saw an apparition in 1859. Many believe what happened there to be a miracle. What most folks don’t agree on now is how many miracles have happened there since.
Visit championshrine.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.