From the Woodlot

Feed the babies
Who don’t have enough to eat
Shoe the children
With no shoes on their feet
House the people
Livin’ in the street
Oh, oh there’s a solution – Steve Miller Band, “Fly Like an Eagle,” 1976
Being a new grandparent allows me to re-live some of the subtleties of parenting I’ve forgotten through time. I’ve also been reminded of how much parenting of my children at their earliest ages was done by my wife between morning and evening chore routines on our dairy farm, while I was busy with everyday activities.
I recently had the pleasure of watching my grandson eat while at the helm of his highchair. What a fascinating journey it is for children when they venture beyond a liquid diet and begin experiencing food. His responses were visceral. His eyes lit up at what he liked but he recoiled at an offering of vegetables. It’s more than just taste involved in the intense sensory experience food provides. It’s an adventure for my grandson Marty but also for the family dog, Fuji. I’m sure there’s been an uptick in “over the tray” offerings of vegetables in Fuji’s life.
Ironically, the same day I happily watched Marty navigate his way through a mid-day meal I witnessed a heartbreaking story about food insecurity in Madagascar. According to the United Nations, the country is on the brink of experiencing the first “climate-change famine.” A four-year drought has devastated isolated farming communities, leaving families to scavenge for insects to survive.
We’ve all seen reports of how hunger affects people around the globe as well as in our own backyards. It’s a multi-headed problem; I don’t pretend to have the intellect to suggest how to solve it. It’s largely emotion that has me writing on the topic. My approach is from a perspective of, “What can I or those who read this do about the problem?”
When researching what I can do about world hunger I discovered Concern Worldwide, often referred to as Concern. It’s Ireland’s largest aid and humanitarian agency. Concern’s core work focuses on health, hunger and humanitarian response in emergencies. The group’s aim is to help those living in the world’s poorest countries.
I was happy to see approaches promoted by Concern that can be implemented at a personal level – that if adopted widely, would help to end world hunger. What’s more I believe a fair-sized swath of Agri-View readers are already living by those practices to an extent.
At the top of Concern’s list of personal practices to help end world hunger is reducing food waste. Imagine the paradox of two problems such as world hunger and food waste. Imagine if somehow miraculously there was zero food waste anywhere on the planet. An entire shift in the food economy would result due to sudden availability of more food to distribute.
Concern promotes composting as a means to alleviate world hunger simply by reducing climate impact and recycling nutrients. I don’t want to suggest that at the time I was doing it to alleviate world hunger, but I can say that composting was one of the biggest miracles I experienced as a dairy farmer. My methods for converting our winter stockpile of manure were crude but I was persistent. The result was black friable soil with a clean earthy odor that went far to fertilize my pastures without chemical inputs.
Concern also promotes including more sustainable foods in the diet to alleviate world hunger. Many of us do this by gardening. Considering that a food is more sustainable if it has less impact on the planet and contributes to increased biodiversity, gardening belongs at the top of the list in providing one a more-sustainable diet. If adopted widely it could contribute to ending the world hunger problem. Food purchases from market-garden farmers is another means to similar results.
The local-food movement is a growing phenomenon. I rarely see it upheld as a means for ending such a complicated problem as world hunger. But if adopted widely through collective energy, it makes sense it could. It would be great if some of those principles were taught in our schools, complete with hands-on learning. Perhaps an even-broader implementation of earth-friendly practices would result that could help end the complex problem of world hunger.
Visit concern.net for more information.
Until next week, friend …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.