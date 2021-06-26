From the Woodlot

Editor’s note: Every time we’re needing rain we’ll ask Greg to write another dry-weather column. As soon as he wrote this it rained across much of Wisconsin.
I waited to write about it; I didn’t want to perpetuate the trend by mentioning it. Heat records were falling across Wisconsin, including in Marathon County. We had a week of 90-plus temperatures – and it was only early June. It was dry. Drought had been a concern in many parts of the state since less-than-normal snow totals melted in late February. Finally the record June heat brought thunderstorms to much of the northern part of the state.
For the first time since snow melted in February, there were puddles June 10 on my red-granite driveway. Within days the woodlot flora turned heavy, almost jungle-like. Some rows of corn in the area that were only a week prior threatened by frost stood in water. The air was cooler and grazing cattle were spread across lush pastures. With a second thundershower in as many days coming straight down on my 19-foot travel trailer sitting beneath a canopy of emerald-hued maple leaves, I finally felt free to write about how badly we needed the rain.
I’m not normally superstitious but when it comes to dry weather I let superstition creep in. After 30 years of pasture-based dairying I’m conditioned to being on edge when it’s dry.
I remember one old timer in my woodlot neighborhood saying, “All signs fail in dry weather.”
At first I didn’t understand. Then in the summer of 1988 I tired of hearing him say it. It was almost parrot-like and it went on all summer during one of Wisconsin’s historically driest years. All signs fail in dry weather means just what it says. No matter the rain chances or direction of rain as told by Doppler radar or one’s favorite weather forecaster, the water never falls on the earth. All indications that rain is coming fizzle.
The year 1988 was when I first learned about farming in a drought. I experienced the frustration of knowing the calendar says it’s time to make second-crop hay but wondering if the scant alfalfa fields would yield enough to make it worthwhile. I learned about doubling, tripling, and quadrupling rows of cut hay with a side rake so they’d be big enough to bale. I learned about ordering hay to be trucked from Idaho to bolster my ravaged feed inventory so I could feed my 45 dairy cows. I recall buying a load of square bales from a farmer near Iola, Wisconsin.
“First-crop alfalfa from last year,” he described it over the phone. “No grass, just pure alfalfa.”
I spent more time sweeping stems from the feed manger than the cows did poking through it for leaf matter. It was all part of a learning process that had begun for me after graduating from an institute of higher learning.
The year 2012 was also dry. In early September I began rationing the available grass on our 150 grazing acres in eastern Marathon County. The cows were given strips of fresh grass along with supplemental silage twice daily. It lasted until deer hunting; the pastures were grazed down hard. I was happy to have planted drought-tolerant forage sorghum on rented acreage; it went a long way toward feeding the herd that winter.
I did a number of things to bring rain during dry stretches on the farm. I might leave a favorite sweatshirt hanging from a gate post, figuring a good soaking would teach me a lesson. Better yet I’d leave my Allis-Chalmers D-17 with the vinyl seat torn open, exposing its foam interior, outside rather than in the machine shed. That should make it rain for sure and I’d be reminded every time I sat down to use the tractor for the next week. I never thought to leave the milk check outside overnight in an empty bucket. I bet that would have brought a gully-washer.
Occasionally as rain approached I’d sit with my guitar in the dining room, leaving the door to our deck open to coax oncoming storms with minor-chord progressions. Soon the big fat raindrops would patter against the deck. At first they were scattered but then I’d modulate to a different key and play a classic tune like “Midnight on the Water” to see if I could keep the rain coming. I treasure the memory of a mist of rain bouncing off the deck through the screen door onto my bare feet on the worn wooden floor.
Farming in a drought is stressful. Hopefully some of those early-June scattered storms reached your fields wherever you are, friend. Here’s to timely rain for the rest of summer. See you in July when we can listen to the sound of tree frogs and July toads accompanied by a background of growing corn.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.