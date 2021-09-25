From the Woodlot

Morning found us calmly unaware …
Where will we be
When the summer’s gone. – The Doors, 1968
It was a good 10 years ago when, after several hard September frosts, I was lying awake at sunrise in my tiny cabin in northern Wisconsin. Away from the sounds of our morning milk pump and diesel tractors. Away from the sounds of Subarus and Toyotas commuting from the country to town jobs. Away from the sound of yellow school buses roaring past my farm, the silhouettes of children’s heads backlit by the rising sun through the square bus windows. Away from the hissing of the garbage truck’s air brakes as it stopped to extend its prehistoric claw that grasped the plastic wheeled receptacles at the end of each rural driveway along the road my farm was on. Away from the sounds of modern rural civilization.
It was there at what seemed like the edge of the universe in the boggy northwoods of Oneida County, Wisconsin, that I heard the sound denoting the change of the season from summer to fall.
I needed to have my mind “right” to hear it. I wouldn’t have noticed if my busy mind was active. Busy mentally calculating the divvying of the next milk check or how this year’s forage inventory was shaping up. Busy wondering if the farm could afford a proposed building project or upgraded round baler. Busy laying out in my mind where to graze the milking herd when I returned to the farm, considering the end of the growing season had arrived.
I awoke to it. From my bedside next to an open window, it dominated my senses. It was meditative. I’d never successfully meditated despite attempting it numerous times.
“Free your mind,” the counselor would say. “Imagine a leaf floating on river. As it vanishes so too should your active mind; let your thoughts disappear like a lone leaf riding a current on a placid river.”
You lost me at leaf, I would think to myself. Maple or oak, I wanted to know. I wonder if there’s any smallmouths in that river, I’d be asking myself while the counselor was nearing her own meditative state in the process of attempting to take me there. What time of the year is this leaf floating down that river, my mind naturally wondered. Because I needed to know what insect hatch was occurring if I was going to try my luck at fly fishing on that hypothetical placid river.
On a particular September morn in 2011 it was as though nature had given me a free hour-long session with mindfulness. A lesson was being given by the fall of the leaves. It was as though I could hear each leaf within a 30-yard radius of my cabin land on the frost-covered earth in a gentle pat. It might seem obvious the source of the term fall, the term that’s pervaded our English language and almost replaced the more proper term, autumn. But on that morning I was experiencing it in real time. The conditions were perfect. It was an hour of lucidity and mindfulness I haven’t experienced since.
“The fall of the leaves” was a phrase made popular by 16th century poets wowed by the changes autumn brought. In time the phrase “the fall of the leaves” came to be associated with the fall season. That was shortened to fall.
According to Merriam-Webster in a “words at play” composition, “as time went on, the English spoken in America and the English spoken in Britain diverged: there wasn’t as much contact between the two groups of English speakers. Throw into the mix the independence of the United States; the type of English spoken in America became part of our early national identity. The gulf between the two dialects of English widened. A handful of words were caught in an identity crisis, and fall was one of them. Both autumn and fall were born in Britain and both immigrated to America. But autumn was, by far, the more-popular term for quite a long time. The “autumn” sense of fall wasn’t entered into a dictionary until 1755, when Samuel Johnson first entered it in his “Dictionary of the English Language.”
Fall or autumn, no matter how one slices or dices it, it happened again Sept. 22. Fall arrived and summer’s gone. Corn ears are dropping; oats are in the bin. Will a warming environment give us another late frost and more grazing rotations? Are fields still wet in eastern Marathon County from the 4-inch downpour Aug. 27? What’s the latest extreme weather event farms have experienced? The growing season’s been a wild ride this year.
Hope your summer was fruitful on a business and personal level. Let a safe harvest be yours. Until next week, friend …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.