From the Woodlot

Time happens in the mind’s eye, says Adrian Bejan, Duke University mechanical-engineering professor. The idea is related to the number of mental images the brain encounters and organizes, and the state of our brains as we age. When we grow older, the rate at which mental images are perceived decreases because of several transforming physical features. They include vision, brain complexity and, in later life, degradation of the pathways that transmit information. Bejan says that shift in image processing leads to the sense of time speeding faster.
Songwriter Bob Dylan put it another way.
“Time is a jet plane; it moves too fast,” he wrote.
It’s particularly true as we age that time seems to pass more quickly. There’s a joke that goes, “the faster I fall behind, the more time I have to catch up.” I mull that one over occasionally. It boggles my idea of the space-time continuum.
One thing I know; 2020 came and went in a hurry. Here’s a look back from my perspective.
January was forever ago; on-farm visits were the norm. I saw what a small-scale dairy-grazing operation could do while incorporating robotics into an operation, at Andy Jaworski’s farm near Green Bay. It was an eye-opener for me in how it changed the priorities of a dairy operation when freed from the restrictions of the twice- or thrice-daily routine of milking cows. In February my woodlot gnome had yet to don its mask but there were rumblings of an unexpected change coming to humans everywhere. Still there are those who don’t believe even now after more than 1.7 million deaths worldwide and counting.
In March the whitetail deer flew its flag and nipped beneath the frozen snow while shutdowns loomed over man. Scientists took to the task of developing a vaccine. Nature kept its steely reserve, wondering what all the fuss was about. The dismantling of her environmental protections continued at unprecedented levels by men in suits far removed from her glory, allowing us to mine more of her limited quantities of crude materials. But this much I know. The maple sap still ran clear – perhaps my own admission of mining – and in April I raised a quart to gleam in the sunshine. The social-distancing regimen fits my lifestyle quite nicely, surrounded as I am by wise old maples, oaks and ironwoods.
In May the loons graced our cabin’s lake in the Northwoods, wailing a lonely lament after a failed nesting attempt – and a record-long battle with Simulium annulus, the tenacious black fly that exists solely to partake of their blood. It was odd having the loon pair leave so early in the summer. Hopefully it wasn’t a sign that the shrinking of their habitat northward will be a part of my lifetime.
In June a rainy day at the woodlot had me harvesting the last of the wild ramps while farmers had an early start haying, during what became a great year for growing crops in central Wisconsin. Despite my love for being directly involved in haymaking, I relish being close at hand while photographing the process – and still having a little chaff down the back of my neck. As I headed home there were pigs on the lam on a county highway.
July’s sun was perfect. It warmed the lake water and made jumping in a piece of cake. We took in the long days and squeezed the most from each moment, knowing they’re fleeting and precious. The corn exceeded the necessary knee-high height on most Wisconsin farms as growing conditions continued to be ideal in much of the state.
In August a friend cut my hair. I’d been hacking at it myself and was tired of the crudities of my efforts. My wife, Wendy, has done my last two haircuts. It’s going surprisingly well.
September brought tomatoes. And I bought grass-fed bacon. Add some home-raised greens and fresh bread, and I had the eighth wonder of the world according to Galbraith – the bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich. Pass the mayo please.
October’s sky filled with murmurations as rural starlings swooped and dove in a synchronistic ballet. Afterward they lined country powerlines as they strategized pilfering farmer grain stores as a winter-survival method.
November brought turmoil in the United States; rural flags and yard signs shouted personal convictions of landowners. Those shouts have yet to cease. Tune in to a chosen network to have one’s beliefs reinforced. Democracy weeps. Truth is a wavering vestige of its former self.
In order to keep December from being a bust, I created one. I used a basswood chunk and followed no instruction. At one point a friend told me it looked like our mutual friend, Paul Gilk, whom I wrote about in one of my first column pieces. He’s a rural philosopher in his own right. So I gave his bust a laurel of ironwood leaves.
Time flies when you’re having fun. Let’s hope Jan. 20 goes as it should.
Stay out of harm’s way, friend …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.