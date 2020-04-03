There’s a virus on the loose; it uses our cells as its host to multiply. COVID-19 has taken the world by storm.
Viruses are unique in their mode of multiplying; they hijack the inner workings of cells. They attach, penetrate, un-coat, replicate, assemble and finally release themselves via two distinct methods – lysis, which is cell rupture, or budding. The more compromised a person’s immune system is, the more readily they take over.
Do you have any symptoms? As I scratch this out March 16 I can only speculate on the frequency one will be asked this question by the time this is published April 2. I wonder if panic buying will become worse. Or store shelves may be once again stocked 6 feet high by 40 feet long and a yard deep with soft, softer and the softest toilet paper. I get mine in the budget aisle; I best watch for an occasional wood splinter. Maybe by April toilet paper will become an agricultural commodity and save the farm economy. I need to patent that thought.
Both my loving daughters informed my wife and me that we weren’t taking COVID-19 seriously enough. One is from Minneapolis and one lives in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Both states are more heavily infected than Wisconsin as I write this. I stood over a pan of boiling sap as I spoke with my daughter Kerry via cell phone from Minneapolis. I was telling her I had just participated in a farm panel at a public library. There were likely 15 to 20 folks in the audience along with our six-person panel. She said she would not have done that. She believed it was inevitable that our level of concern would increase to where hers was.
With Wood County verifying March 17 its first case of the virus, the Heart of Farm Conference in Marshfield that I intended to cover was canceled. One by one other events followed suit; they have been delayed or canceled.
I wouldn’t have given this virus a second thought when I was on the farm. I was working outside every day of the week, often alone for the entire day. I rarely became sick and can only remember at most two incidences in 30 years of being down with flu-like symptoms. I never contracted colds and consequently was not that sympathetic when an employee had one.
“Oh, sorry about your cold,” I’d say. “So be here by 4 a.m., right? See you then.”
With my wife, Wendy, now working with autistic children in a nearby elementary school and being exposed to a variety of bugs, I’ve had some dandy colds since moving to town. They’re way more debilitating than I realized.
I was advised by my daughters to take self-distancing to another level. And I understand the science behind doing so. I’m going to hunker down as much as I possibly can in the coming weeks. This is the time of year when I’m in the woods all day; it’s syrup season. I tapped 40 trees and took advantage of a recent brief run, but it’s really slowed with the colder weather that moved in. Most days I have a mid- to late-day run that suits me just fine. I’m taking my first batch off in about three hours from 40 maples.
I tapped some bigger trees that haven’t been tapped in years. I also downsized my pan and moved it closer to my sugar shack. The pan my grandfather made is hanging on the wall now. Like the old rusty tractor abandoned in the field-edge stone pile, hoping to plow just one more furrow, I suppose the pan wonders if its days of being useful are finished.
So what started off as what one of our venerable leaders referred to as a hoax has now become a National Emergency. I’m not banking on solutions from politicians; I trust science to carry us through this. The fallout is inevitable; let’s hope it’s minimal.
Stay healthy and isolated, friend.