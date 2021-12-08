From the Woodlot

I’m sure a question regarding deer-hunt success is being floated in church narthexes and local taverns throughout Wisconsin. I remember the evening before my first deer hunt. I was 31 years old and it was the first fall in my young family’s new locale near Aniwa, Wisconsin. We lived briefly on my late-great-uncle’s farmstead.
I was invited to participate in what was an area tradition. We gathered at a hunting shack with other members of a local hunting gang in my farming neighborhood, to talk about everyone’s plans for the following morning – opening day of the traditional Wisconsin nine-day gun deer hunt.
We all sat in a circle and individually shared where we planned to sit at sunrise the next morning. I had my location set, on a stone pile a couple-hundred yards behind an old dairy barn my grandfather and his brothers built. My perch was at the edge of a 5-acre hayfield cut out of a woodlot. It was a shimmering tawny meadow of ice-covered grasses that next morning at 5:30 a.m.
I had my vision of what my first opening morning might be like. I’d sit there as the sun rose. And just as it filled the eastern horizon, a blazing semicircle brighter than a new blaze-orange hunting coat, a massive 12-point buck would rise from the field before me at 40 yards. His silhouette would be clearly defined in the backlit glow. He’d stretch and turn toward me to sniff the air, the sun glinting off his trophy tines. I’d take him with a perfect shot, to put his meat in the freezer and his horns on the wall.
I never fired a shot that season with my borrowed 30-30. But I came to know a least weasel on that stone pile.
I didn’t grow up steeped in the family tradition of deer hunting. I was a flatlander with a college degree who grew up in a suburb of Chicago. In many ways I consider my 20-year hunting career – which ended some 10 years ago – as an exploration into rural anthropology.
There’s the use of long-gone old-timer landowners as reference points for establishing deer drives. The scene was much like a backyard football huddle where the passing routes are drawn on the palms of hands.
“We’ll start by Franks,” the drive organizer would say.
Frank had been gone from his tidy farmstead for some 50 years.
“Then we’ll cut behind George’s,” was said, referring to my grandfather who died in 1984.
“Someone should skirt along Chet’s south fence-line,” was then said – Chet was another Guernsey farmer and shirttail relative who’s long gone.
All the farms have long been owned by a succession of other folks. But somehow it’s the originals that retain ownership recognition. I doubt anyone ever organized a deer drive through “Greg’s west 40,” even though I owned it and 200 contiguous acres for 30 years.
Deer hunting lends itself to storytelling; the oral tradition is rich. Many of those stories are told year after year at the beginning or end of deer drives.
The most memorable tale my grandfather told might have been a fable but I never questioned him as a kid so I’ll leave it as true. He talked about shooting a trophy buck up north in Vilas County. After shooting the deer he straddled it so he could cut the jugular before gutting it.
“Up he rose just as I was reaching down with my knife so I rode him across the field holding on to his horns before he finally went down from the shot,” the story went.
I hunted long enough to have a story in my back pocket about a deer-hunting experience. I was sitting in a cluster of young spruce trees east of a cousin’s line fence, where I settled in for a long day of hunting. About 10 a.m. I was giving in to boredom so I unwrapped my Braunschweiger and pickle sandwich on rye, for a sample of my annual deer-hunting delicacy. Suddenly I heard brush crackling. A doe ran 20 yards from where I was sitting, a buck at her heels. Just as I was ready to fire at the doe the buck jumped on her in a passionate act of unbridled procreation. And it was at that moment that I shifted my aim and he went down in a heap of eternal happiness.
It was my first deer. I was glad to be alone for my first experience gutting a deer. I took it home and hung it from the granary rafters after stripping the tenderloins for a stir-fry meal that evening after milking.
My last hunt I carried a camera and helped drive a deer out for my son when he shot his first deer. I created a small sense of the family tradition that surrounds deer hunting in Wisconsin.
Did you get your deer, friend? Perhaps you’ve a story to tell about it.
Until next week …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.