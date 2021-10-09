From the Woodlot

It was at a church potluck during the early years of my dairying career, the annual “Harvest Festival” celebration held every October. With a plate heaped with meatloaf, tater-tot casserole, deviled eggs – and a scattering of green beans to keep it healthy – I sat across from a man short of stature but long of stride. An energetic Norwegian dairyman long retired from the rigors of an honorable profession milking a 50-cow herd of Holstein Friesian cows, he loved to talk farming. He always took an interest in how my wife and I were doing establishing our farm.
The fields of October had already been dead for almost three weeks that year, killed by frost. We talked about the corn harvest, the price of milk and the consistency of the average frost date in our neck of the woods.
“If dere’s one ting you could always count on it was a good killing frost pertnear every year within a few days of da twentiet (of September),” he said in lingo common to the area.
That was then. This is now. Sadly that lingo is almost completely gone from the area. And the date for the average first fall frost has changed. As I write this the extended forecast for my woodlot gardens shows no sign of frost through Oct. 7. It’s as though we’ve gained a month on each end of the growing season this year.
I experimented with a unique spinach variety, Malabar, planting seeds in a raised bed in late March knowing full well it was too early. I saw nothing and figured the seedlings didn’t survive – only to have the crop show in all its glory through a crop of golden beets in mid-summer. Its dark-green leaves are a great addition to an omelet or pizza.
This year I took a chance on growing beans to maturity. I planted those early also, hoping to have them dry in the garden. It was thrilling to watch their steady progress – until I learned my deer proofing wasn’t adequate. Deer love beans. They selectively grazed them but I lucked out and most plants survived. I then discovered there seems to be some merit to hanging bars of Irish Spring soap around a garden to deter deer. I tried it and it seemed to do the trick. I like the way they look too, like abstract garden sculptures.
I experimented with saving squash seeds from the previous fall and planting them this summer. It’s a dicey thing to do because squash is subject to cross-pollination, which lends itself to hybridization. The seeds from those tasty 2020 squash weren’t likely to result in identical squash this year.
But so far I’ve been happy with the results, including some intensely orange acorn squash with excellent flesh. Because I do most of the cooking I like making a stuffed squash. We then have leftovers for my wife, Wendy, to take to work. She needs the nutrition and energy it provides because she works with a challenging group of kids at a nearby elementary school.
My garden doesn’t end with my raised beds and small tilled patch. I also proudly lay claim to 19 acres of wild mushrooms. There’s always something fungal happening at the woodlot. Turkey tail brackets are found all year long. I won’t tout the edible mushrooms in my woodlot too loudly. I’ll leave it to your imagination whether I’ve sautéed a fresh batch of hen of the woods mushrooms with garlic and onion. I won’t carry on like a food critic about how well my woodlot elm oyster mushrooms sautéed in butter with a splash of sweet Marsala wine pairs with a slow-grilled grass-fed beef tenderloin.
In all seriousness I double- and triple-check references before trying edible wild mushrooms. I have a friend I share every find with to verify edibility. I’m a bit of a fanatic about species identification and it’s a good idea with mushrooms. My woodlot has an incredible variety of species. They’re all part of that great mycelial network, underfoot and underrated. I suspect there’s an element of variety as a result of the old-fashioned “let the heifers graze the woods” mentality that was common 50 years ago.
The newer silvopasture model is far healthier for flora and fauna. It adds a manure component to the shaded understory where maples and oaks sway from above and a fungal community diversifies. A short walk from my woodlot workshop to my nearby gardens reveals new species daily. One must be willing to leave the beaten trail. I recommend long sleeves, pant legs and a hat for swatting deer flies. Keep your gaze downward and your eyes peeled.
It’s been a long growing season. But the fields of October have arrived. May the harvest season be a safe one, friend. Until next week …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.