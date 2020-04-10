Editor’s note: The following is an essay written by Greg Galbraith for the poetry publication, “Bramble,” a publication of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets. He wrote it several months ago before our lives were turned upside down by COVID-19, he says. Now we are faced with the reality of seeking a solitude of sorts to protect us and our fellow man from disease.
I write poetry – perhaps to make order of chaos in my always-whirling mind.
“You have a very active mind.”
No one had made that suggestion to me in my first 55 years. It came during an initial meeting with someone who has since become a good friend, largely through poetry.
Perhaps there was a failing in the school system in my past. If a teacher had suggested to me in elementary school to harness my active mind, I think it’s entirely possible – maybe likely – that my life would have veered off in a different direction. That little sound bite, “you have a very active mind,” would have informed my self-awareness enough to ignite an effort on my part to harness it – likely through an art form. I would have been “trained” in the arts.
The direction I took instead resulted in the ordering of my chaotic mind largely through an abundance of solitude. Poet Robert Bly observed, “The fundamental world of poetry is an inward world. We approach it through solitude.” Kenneth Koch once asked Alan Ginsberg what he considered an ideal existence for a poet. “Retiring from the world, living in a mountain hut, practicing certain meditational exercises half the day and composing epics as the sun sets,” was his reply.
Looking back I realize I’ve spent most of my past 30 years working alone on a dairy farm in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin – alone. Solitude was a constant companion – behind the steering wheel of a tractor with a day of round baling to do, or fetching the herd from the furthest paddock of grass on a July afternoon accompanied by bronze-headed cowbirds riding the flanks of my Shorthorn milk cows. High above a turkey vulture circled. Over there a least weasel skirted a cedar fencepost to disappear in the undergrowth. A monarch teetered on a stalk of timothy and a lame cow stood beneath a basswood tree seeking respite from the sun. It’s all reflected in my poetry – processed linearly yet intuitively expressed.
Solitude worked for Ginsberg, Bly and myself – yes I just put myself in a sentence with Ginsberg and Bly. It feels good. But in the year 2019 we have a reemergence of a louder style of poetry – one of civil unrest and protest and one of discontent among common folks. It’s one of dismay at the degraded earth. It’s a poetry of the people. It’s a loud collaborative voice.
Joy Harjo, the first Native American U.S. poet laureate, had this to say about the current state of poetry.
“Audiences for poetry are growing because of the turmoil in our country-political shifts, climate shifts,” she said. “When there’s uncertainty, when you are looking for meaning beyond this world – that takes people to poetry. We need something to counter the hate speech, the divisiveness – and it’s possible through poetry.”
The mind seeks order but not always rational order. I love landing upon those quirky irrational poems by Bly and Gregory Corso. With Bly it comes in a poem that leaps and takes our breath away on an island or in the belly of a badger. In Corso’s “Last Night I Drove a Car” one feels the thrill of driving a car 120 miles per hour through town the first time one is behind the wheel. It’s poets like those that “gave me permission” to voice the irrational in my own poems. And so from my place on earth I could travel.
I once fell in love with an ethereal light while planting a field of clover. I once listened as round bales lined along Eau Claire River Road lamented winter.
“I could have escaped but I feared loneliness,” one bemoaned.
I once rolled up my sleeves to cut a field of clover with a scythe, leaving a tapestry on the land. Poetry made it possible.
I am a folk artist. I’m untrained in music, painting and to a lesser degree poetry, where I’ve had some instruction. I believe from our work, art arises.
My farm was grass from end to end. I was kind to her. I never turned a furrow with an iron plow. I never poisoned her with chemicals. I just moved cows around on her.
They got along, the earth and my herd.
Grass proliferated. I helped now and then.
It came time to quit. I painted my face on a stone
and laid it on her. Said goodbye. Wept.
Then wrote a poem of a modern yeoman.
Poetry for me is a survival skill – survival from the solitude it emerges from.
