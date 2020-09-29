OPINION
“Life has got a habit of not standing hitched. You got to ride it like you find it. You got to change with it. If a day goes by that don’t change some of your old notions for new ones, that is just about like trying to milk a dead cow.” – Woody Guthrie
We’re living in the land of the free where we wear our political beliefs on our truck bumpers and front yards. It’s where perhaps if we raise an even-bigger banner our guy will win by a landslide in November. Where flagrant lies have become acceptable. Where it’s easier to roll with a conspiracy theory than science. Grab the remote and change the channel; there’s one to fit any favorite narrative. A person can leave it on all day – a slow dose of news tailored to an individual’s comfort zone.
It’s the land of the free, where the west is burning – where what was once verdant is now charred. Where evacuees seek shelter, while others have perished or are missing. Where someone dismisses it by simply stating, “it will get cooler,” while the smoke rises. Where major cities have air that’s hazardous to breathe and we’re choking on disinformation.
It’s the land of the free where the highway stretches across the heartland and a cornucopia of “stuff” is headed to stores. Where the highway is flanked with fields of corn and soybeans hoping for a stable market. Not too long ago Agri-View published an opinion piece where the writer accurately stated one-third of U.S.-farmer income in 2019came from Uncle Sam. Yet we decry socialism. Again and again ag-economists point to solutions to depressed farm-gate prices. The dairy-price dilemma is not immune. A supply-management system that can change the rollercoaster ride of milk prices received on the farm falls on the deaf ears of the capitalistic model.
This is where we ask the elderly “How old are you?” rather than “How many years do you have?” as is the case in other languages like Spanish. Where the elderly are less-venerated because of the nature of our capitalistic culture. Where health care is a contentious issue we can’t seem to solve. Where there’s a cure for most ailments if one can afford the fee.
I understand the tone is cynical. I’m not throwing under the bus the principles this country was founded upon, but I’m suggesting there’s been a perversion of those principles that has eroded our freedoms through time. We need look no further than gerrymandering, which is used to benefit each of our major political parties as a perversion of our supposed free and open voting principles.
The term gerrymandering is named after Elbridge Gerry who, as governor of Massachusetts in 1812, signed a bill that created a partisan district in the Boston area that was compared to the shape of a mythological salamander. The term has negative connotations; gerrymandering is almost always considered a corruption of the democratic process. It doesn’t sound like one of our founding principles.
At 10 years old I remember being horrified by the 1968 riots in Chicago that were sparked by the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. I lived some 40 miles to the northwest. “Can that happen here, in my neighborhood?” I thought.
Now, as it would be said in Spanish, I have 62 years and the unrest is worse. The song has been sung, “Something’s happening here and if it’s right ain’t exactly clear.”
A friend of mine talks to people on a daily basis to help them work through life’s challenges and problems; no I’m not a client of the individual. He related to me recently that our political climate is often in his conversations – and that both party leanings can’t fathom the beliefs of the other. It hasn’t always been this extreme, friend. The atmosphere is becoming a hatred toward the “other” side.
The seeds of discord have been sewn and watered, and are fomenting. Like a field of waterhemp in a soybean field, it spreads. Farming and politics are intimately linked. I’m on a lot of farms these days. Some farmers are ripe to go down the politics road. I’ve learned to listen and remain neutral – though perhaps not so much here in this column.
The fields of October are upon us. Consider this piece a harvest of thoughts. In a little more than one month this furious pace of politicking will be over. Or will it? The boundaries continue to be reshaped. Time will tell …