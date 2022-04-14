From the Woodlot

Winter often lies too long along the road formerly known as Hilldale, where my woodlot resides. From hill to dale the road gives up its frost slowly. The roadside was once dotted with small dairy farms where people worked in step with nature. On those small farms the weather was a great fact; the hard work of men and women carried on underneath the varied skies of the four seasons.
And so it is now as the sun finds its way to the tannic waters beneath ice shelves on the east branch of the Big Sandy River on the eastern fringe of my woodlot. The rust-colored water sings like a delicate wind chime beneath the ice, creeping ever so slowly toward a new growing season.
In the past before Doppler radar and predictive weather models, farmers looked to the sky and nature to predict the weather.
“If the goose honks high, fair weather. If the goose honks low, foul weather.” was a saying they might have used to decide if the time had come to grease planter discs.
They might also have let the wind be their guide as indicated in the saying, “When the wind is in the east, it’s good for neither man nor beast. When the wind is in the north, the old folk should not venture forth. When the wind is in the south, it blows the bait in the fish’s mouth. When the wind is in the west, it is of all the winds the best.”
People are also reading…
A weather forecast is never far away in our modern world. I have three choices on my cell phone. I chose “local weather” and found myself tapping trees after an extremely favorable 10-day forecast this mid-March. As the sun filtered through the woodlot and the temperature warmed toward the predicted 60 degrees, I was filled with hope that the first day of the 2022 syrup season would bring enough sap to have me firing up my open pan by day’s end. Alas I was reminded what the buzz words “March Madness” really stand for. Only a trace of sap came from the bulk of the 35 maples I tapped – all save for one tall maple in the midst of a cleared spot where the full power of the sun came through unimpeded. It’s one of two maples that supports a run of orange-polypropylene baler twine on which I hang my bird-feeder – a feeder that’s been teeming with finches and towhees as of late.
Accompanying the slow release of sap by Mother Nature comes the many sayings explaining the season’s grudging beginning. Those sayings are a colloquial mix of folklore and science.
“The frost is still deep; this is the first warm day we’ve had,” was one neighbor’s theory.
“We need more of a breeze,” said one fellow sap cooker, referring to the vacuum-like effect of a swaying canopy that draws sap upward.
“It’s not cold enough at night,” I added to a recent “sap flow” discussion. “It’s too warm too fast. It reminds me of 1988 when moths covered the sap in the buckets and the only batch of syrup we finished was black as waste oil.
I once wrote an essay disparaging the commonly used saying, “It is what it is.” I reasoned the cost is too great to use such a saying; it’s like giving up.
But when it comes to the whims of nature and the mystery of some of her finer processes like that of flowing sap, “it is what it is” is a saying I’m coming around to. I’m okay with letting the mysteries of nature be what they are. I didn’t lament or fret the slow beginning of sap flow. It comes every year in boons and busts, and everything between. A slow start to the season means a few more days before the labors of gathering sap and stoking the cooker.
Winter often lies too long on Wisconsin’s back roads. Here’s to the arrival of April and savoring the days that lead to the busy seasons on Wisconsin farms. Soon the green blades will rise in the fields.
Until next week, friend …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.