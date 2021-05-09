From the Woodlot

Turn the page on April, which gave us a surprise with early temperatures in the mid-70s and dry conditions that ensued after less-than-average winter snowfalls. Farmers were talking drought in March this year, but that’s the case every year. Mid-April brought a spell of rainy cool weather that put 2 inches of rain in my woodlot garden gauge along, with turning the landscape an ethereal green when the sun was kind enough to show itself in the slate-grey sky.
Now May has arrived. Trilliums and marsh marigolds are the feature at the woodlot. Here’s to hopes of continued timely rainfall events.
At my cabin in the north woods the robin has transitioned from boisterously scoping out its annual building site above the cabin door to carrying through with its task. My routine of arriving every Friday afternoon and staying through Sunday interrupts its Monday-through-Thursday bliss of having the place to itself. It spends much energy bursting from its nest to a nearby soft maple each time the door is opened. But I can’t bear to undo the work it put into crafting a place to raise its young. My reward is watching each batch of fledglings traipse through the door yard while they work for their wings. It doesn’t take long once they flutter down from their abode.
From the perspective of a former grass-based dairy farmer May was my favorite month on the farm. As a spring-calving dairy we’d start having calves in March. By May most of the trials associated with winter-like weather were behind us. May was a month to savor because I wasn’t involved in tillage or planting on my grass farm. With a full month before any significant haying to do, I was prone to things like driving my pickup to the back road behind my farm. I would park in a field entrance while I listened to a few innings of Bob Uecker call a Brewers game – while watching my multi-colored herd of fresh dairy cows take down a paddock of grass.
May is the month when there’s no turning back. We’re halfway through spring, heading toward summer. The flush is coming be it garden-fresh radishes, pasture grass or a second-year stand of alfalfa on prime Fenwood silt-loam soil. Oh sure we’ll have a May snow event in many years but it doesn’t stay long. As the saying goes it serves as a poor man’s fertilizer with its free nitrogen boost.
We had a few memorable May snowstorms on the farm, including one the day we moved in to our new farmhouse in 1989. We brought our belongings and cows from a half-mile down the road where we were renting. All our possessions fit into a hayrack that we used to transport them to the bare interior of our new Federal-style home. We were so green back then we worried about a group of heifers that didn’t fit in the double-wide stanchion barn that came with the farm. We dropped them off in a pasture across the road from the house and listened to them beller while walking around the perimeter of their new barbed-wire-enclosed home. Soon the snow began; it continued through the night. The next morning they were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, and seemed to be asking what the problem was when I checked them at first light.
Another May snow came late in the afternoon on the same day as my wife, Wendy’s, annual spring choir concert with the Wausau Pro Musica women’s choir. We were in the parlor milking early in order to arrive in time. The cows had just begun their grazing rounds around the farm. The heavy wet snow began to weigh down the light-weight polywires that divided our paddocks. By the end of milking the snow had brought the wires to the ground; the herd had free rein through a three-day supply of grass. Wendy took the kids and made it to her event in time. I stayed home and took care of re-positioning wires and coaxing the herd into the proper paddock. That was the only concert I missed since 2000, when she started with the choir. I settled for listening to a ball game that evening.
Enjoy May in Wisconsin, friend, when the air is alive with birdcalls and farmers and gardeners put hope into fresh spring soil. It’s the month that starts slow, with grass just making it above our boot soles. It ends with a flourish of fields with thick parallel rows of hay fallen to the knives of haybines and whirling blades of disc-bines, destined for the silo or bunker.
May the flush of growth keep your stock happy and your spirits renewed.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.