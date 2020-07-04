Editor’s note: This is part two of the Martin story. The first part ran in the June 25 issue of Agri-View.
Neal and Diana Martin farm near Aniwa, Wisconsin, next to our former dairy farm. From when they moved there in 2009 their family has grown from one child to seven children. Their garden has grown to keep pace.
One of Diana’s passions is her garden, she said. She’s always anxious to put away the school desks and dedicate much of her summer to growing food.
“The garden provides most of the potatoes we eat and all of the corn, green beans and tomato products,” she said. “My goal is to put up between 70 and 100 quarts of green beans, and the same for corn. Last year we had around 5 bushels of potatoes that got us through most of the year.”
The Martins recently invested in 32 acres of land a mile and a half from their home property, which consists of 1.8 acres. The purchased land includes an older dairy barn and a well. They’ve worked to make the barn functional for a calf-raising enterprise, which is now in full swing.
“Our oldest son, Kyle, has a real interest in farming, and we wanted to build on that,” Neil said. “But the enterprise isn’t just for Kyle. We got to the point where we wanted to involve the children in an activity that would teach them responsibility. Our 1.8 acres left us no place for animals, and this investment looked like it could help us accomplish our goal.”
The calf-raising venture involves the use of 24 calf hutches to raise calves from a few days of age to about 550 pounds, when the calves are sold as feeders.
“The calves move from the hutches to the renovated dairy barn when they’re weaned,” he said. “We hope to market 120 to 130 head per year. I like the idea and we’re having fun with it, but it needs to be profitable so we’re watching our numbers. The goal is that it be sustainable.”
He has planted the acreage around the calf enterprise to corn this year.
In an effort to learn more about the Martins I asked them about their reaction to the current pandemic situation. They told me they don’t have a TV in their home or a radio. Consequently there isn’t a constant level of information coming in from those sources like there is in so many American homes. Diana said she checks two Wausau news channels online daily for news. That’s been her main source for following the pandemic.
“It really didn’t change our daily life because we home-school the children anyway,” she said. “One small change was that I stopped bringing the children grocery shopping with me. I did that mostly out of respect for other people. You don’t want your child sneezing in the checkout line and worrying people around you.”
Neil said when the stay-at-home order was put in place he wondered how he should go about his business of interacting with farmers as a consultant. He normally visits farms three days each week. But none of his clients expressed any concern so he kept doing his job.
I spent an evening with the Martins during chore time at their calf operation. It was a bustle of activity in which everyone willingly participated. It’s been fun watching the Martins grow as a family through the years. I’m glad our relationship has continued since moving from our farm. And I’m thankful to them for letting me share a glimpse into their life through my Woodlot musings.