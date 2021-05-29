From the Woodlot

My best days are those with a balance of learning, physical activity and creativity. A 30 percent dose of each leaves me a fudge factor of 10 percent for overruns and diversions.
That perfect blend doesn’t happen frequently so this won’t be a lesson in how I’ve found the formula to an ideal existence. It’s the pursuit of those days I’ve benefited from.
Once in a while I’m lucky. When I decided to spend May cleaning the edge of my woodlot where maples and hickories have spent the past 10 years encroaching on a small open field where I garden, I managed a few days when all three elements melded harmoniously.
I knew my clearing project would be a slow methodical task. The few hickories and maples that were big enough fell to the blade of my rechargeable battery-powered chainsaw. A good pair of lopping shears took care of the majority of the twisted and gnarly juvenile trees that struggled beneath the taller canopy of maples while reaching to capture the sun along the field edge. There’s a prevalence of sprouting bitternut hickories; there aren’t enough squirrels in the Northwoods to eat all the prolific production of nuts that unfortunately taste bitter to humans.
My brushing project was an opportunity to watch the rebirth of ephemerals like yellow trout lilies – Erythronium americanum – and other wildflowers that show briefly in the woodlot every spring. Then there’s the rare beauty of the catkins that emerge from the ironwood branches. There are the returning birds, from goldfinches and song sparrows to preying hawks in the canopy top. Those like me have one too many plant- and animal-identification books on the bookshelf. I keep my wildflower, bird and tree books handy in my backpack along with my Canon camera and notepad.
I spent a fair amount of time thinking about topics for column pieces while I worked, jotting ideas in my notepad. I imagined I could write about that old Oliver walking plow that was in my shop when I purchased my woodlot property – the one my grandfather used almost 100 years ago. Or I could pen something about raising three kids on the farm. That was spurred on by the flood of memories that came to my wife, Wendy, and me while watching our daughter and son-in-law care for their 6-month-old son this early May in Fort Collins, Colorado.
I figured that could lead right into a piece about falling asleep with my head tipped back and my mouth wide open, waiting for the 4-H cake-decorating results during fair time when the kids were young. That elementary-school desk I was sitting in during the stifling August heat in a poorly ventilated hallway was no match for my between-farm-chores fatigue.
With the exception of our brief trip to Colorado I managed to spend almost every day this May on my clearing project. With any luck I’ll be able to keep my record going through Memorial Day weekend. Soon after that the woods will transform to intense greenery as the flora competes for the right to photosynthesis. Farmers will begin harvesting alfalfa, grass and clover – plants with the same goal of capturing the sun’s energy and converting it to growth.
There were days when May’s slate-grey sky never opened for even a minute – days that seemed more like February. And there were days when the warmth spurred the local flora and fauna. That allowed me little time for brush gathering as I hastened to take a photo of a slithering snake or jotted down the location of a newly discovered tree or wildflower.
I learned a lot this month. I learned a yellow trout lily is nicknamed Adder’s Tongue because of its mottled tongue-shaped leaves. I learned the piercing whistle-like call I’d been hearing while working was coming from a Broad-winged Hawk looking down from the canopy above me. And I learned how the slow steady progress of spring is similar to that of the developmental progress of a 6-month-old grandchild. Even if I don’t notice, a little something occurs each day – be it spring’s first Trillium opening, or a grandchild’s more-purposeful reaching for an object or giving vocal imitations that will eventually lead to his first words. I have my grandson, Marty, to thank for that.
Springtime is the season of rebirth; there are but three weeks remaining. March and April had us thinking the spring flush would be early. Cold temperatures and dry conditions tempered those expectations. I would have been frustrated on the farm waiting for the grass to come. Now I’m able to savor the slow pace of spring’s unfurling leaves and returning critters.
Enjoy what remains of the season, friend, for soon the fields of hay will be ready as the harvest season begins. See you in June.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.