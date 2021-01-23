From the Woodlot

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” -- Martin Luther King Jr.
The dark of winter was something I struggled with on the farm. Late in October every year I’d begin to notice a change in my sleep pattern. As the season progressed to winter it wasn’t unusual for me to wake up like a shot in the middle of the night, dreading to look at the red glow of the digital clock. If it was after 3 a.m. I considered it a victory. Often the wind would rattle the steel cable attached to the lightning rod that was mounted to the edge of the widows walk on the rooftop of our federal-style farmhouse. The rhythmic slapping against the clapboard siding and a distant bellow of one of my cows protected by their winter windbreak often had me giving in to worry concerning the checkbook balance or how fast my kids were growing up.
Eventually the drip coffeemaker would kick in at its preset time of 5:30 a.m., while the sun crept over the snow-covered horizon. I’d open a west-facing kitchen window to send out a cattle call to the herd, starting them toward the milking parlor; I’d then quickly close it before too much of winter invaded the warmth inside. Soon a line of 100 cows would leave their bedded pack to take the trail home while I paced around drinking coffee as the kids readied for the school bus. Cream of Wheat with a pat of butter and a swirl of maple syrup was a typical breakfast fare.
Those were the worrisome years. Oh I know it’s weak to worry. We mustn’t worry about what we can’t control; it’s been said 1,000 times. But what of the things we can control? If the checkbook was an issue I could work harder or change some aspect of the farm to improve it. Perhaps adding an extra milking or reformulating the feed ration could improve the bottom line. But working harder will take even more time away from my kids, who are growing up so fast. Heck, I figured someone needs to be in charge of worrying. But one thing was always true. When the sun rose every morning its light seemed to make the worry of night abate; another day was upon me and I was ready-fueled by coffee and hope.
As I age I worry less and ponder more. I ponder the large and small. I ponder the brevity of life and I ponder God. I ponder our institutions and accepted norms. I ponder civilization and how we’ve arrived where we are. I ponder the infinitesimal creatures like those little red bugs tiny as a speck that crawl across spring’s bare soil; there I am on my knees in the dirt watching them. Am I much different making my way through life? I ponder weaponry and war. I ponder the future of my first grandson.
Every year on the farm I’d start to notice the days lengthening in late January. Hope would surge within me. “Spring really will come again,” I thought. The light on the snowy horizon came earlier each morning despite the often bitter cold that January can bring to Wisconsin. But the steady march toward the light of another growing season was a worthy one then as it is now, perhaps more so than ever.
“Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable … Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering and struggle – the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.” -- Martin Luther King Jr.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.