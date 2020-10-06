I’ve been tuning out the news and listening to more classical music on the radio. I haven’t tested those waters since taking music appreciation in college at the University of Illinois. There I learned to appreciate a glissando slide on a viola string and the subtlety of a pulse change in a measure of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C Minor.
Almost every time I pick up my guitar I give a go to Bach’s Bourrée in E-Minor. I have the A part down soundly, but the B part can be a crapshoot depending on the day and how stiff my farmer fingers are feeling. Someday I’ll play it correctly.
I was lost in a woodworking project the other day when the Boston Pops version of the Cowboys Overture began playing. Just like that my mind returned to 1989 to the first night in our farmhouse. I had a realistic dream of flying over the land that my wife and I had just purchased. As I listened to the overture it was as if my entire 30-year career as a farmer was being re-run in my mind to the ebb and flow of the music. The opening movement had me soaring above my grassy fields. There was every shade of green on the color wheel and all were bordered with cedar posts and sagging barbed wire. Then as the pace slows with flutes and piccolos featured, my day-to-day farm life was played out. They were punctuated with retreats into thoughtful flowing music where the crescendos reflect the high points and lulls accompanied low points along the way.
As the Cowboys Overture played on, the music continually returned to a theme of discovery. It piqued my memory and transported me to an April when I was a younger man building fence to expand the reach of our dairy herd to graze further fields on the farm. It was an April day right out of a Robert Frost poem. I’d stripped off an outer layer as though it were May when the sun came out from behind a cloud. But I put my sweater back on when a cloud came over the sunlit arch and wind came off a frozen peak. I was suddenly two months back into the middle of March.
The music continued to carry me to points in my career as a farmer. In nine minutes I relived 30 years. There was everything from knee-high summer grass to pulling a calf in an April snowstorm. The French horns were sounding; I was mentally carried to the point when I realized it was time to move on from that chapter in my life. My hair was graying and my back was aching. I was pulling away from 30 years on a dairy farm – from when I’d made a random knock on a door as naïve young man to ask the man before me, “If you ever want to sell this farm I’d be interested in buying it.” Be careful what you wish for, as the saying goes.
Arriving at the woodlot in the present I’d taken a bold move. I grabbed an old chore coat and a pair of tattered boots from the bed of my pickup – remnants of my farming days. I set them on a trash can – one step closer to being tossed in. And that’s what my intention was. But the oil and manure stains are clean. The tattered boots are my reward. And besides he dull thud of a plastic wheeled trash cart on my red-granite driveway doesn’t jibe with the energetic ending of the Cowboys Overture. In that musical ending lies a metaphor for my new life of discovery beyond the chapter of active farmer.
It’s a sure sign my old coat needs a permanent place on my workshop wall and those tattered boots have more work to do in a reduced role as fair-weather footwear.
Visit youtu.be/gT_DXHYPy4I to hear the Cowboy Overture by the Boston Pops.