“Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and you’re 1,000 miles from the corn field.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower, American president 1953-1961
The past several winters have given us plenty of snow north of Wisconsin Highway 29 in Marathon County, Wisconsin. The snow can become deep around a farmhouse. Not too many years ago as the calendar turned to spring, I recall being frustrated with waist-high drifts surrounding our home. They kept me from the simple task of walking around the yard.
One day after chores my wife and son witnessed me demonstrate what it would take to veer off the cleared sidewalk. I attempted a pass around the yard to the water-tank gardens, which were finally exposed. They showed brown debris from the previous year’s chard and spinach bounty.
I was winded by the time I made it through the driven layers of powder. A task one could perform scantily clad with a basket over one’s arm on a dewy June morning was like an endurance event on that first day of spring.
There’s a big difference in snow cover across the state this year. The Easton Town Garage where my woodlot is located hasn’t put away the snow blade by any means. For us in the north half of the state, spring is when we have our land back. It’s when we’re gradually freed from those trails that winter has limited us to.
There’s a give and take that accompanies Wisconsin springs. Early spring in Wisconsin is the tale of two steps forward and one step back. It’s also the time when the sun radiates off the woodlot snow. It has me switching to my summer cap and taking off an outer layer or two while the sap boils.
This past fall I was motivated to write about the phrase “get big or get out” when the Secretary of Agriculture spoke in Wisconsin. I then proceeded to call four dairy producers in Marathon County to learn their reactions to the secretary’s statements. None of them had heard his comments. They were too busy with the demands of the farm and raising their families.
That evoked in me an image of the common citizen-farmer toiling away under the “system” created by those far separated from the land. Their toils left them little time to analyze the political world. There was a common emotion that those four dairy farmers expressed after learning of the secretary’s comments. They were physically and emotionally tired.
It had been a brutal summer in terms of excessive rain and depressed milk prices. Winter was looming. There was little joy in their moods.
One in particular told me, “I am so tired of losing money, Greg.”
I’ve spoken with them since and their spirits are renewed. As a new growing season approaches they’re ready and cautiously optimistic to face the season’s challenges. The word “hope” was spoken often in our recent conversations.
“I hope the worst is behind us, and I hope the mailbox price is closer to $20,” one of the farmers said.
I also hope that’s the case. One mentioned the fact that the Wisconsin Farmers Union, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and the National Farmers Organization are united in proclaiming the need for a dairy growth-management system.
In his 1732 “Essay on Man,” the poet Alexander Pope coined a phrase that quickly became “proverbial” – “Hope springs eternal in the human breast.”
For it’s human nature to find fresh cause for optimism. Often on opening day of baseball season Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker says it at least once with tongue in cheek, “Spring hopes eternal,” and I always smile.
It’s the signature trait of farmers to rejoice in the renewal that occurs each spring. The sun works its magic with ever-greater intensity, allowing tufts of grass and sedges to show from the shrinking snowpack in farm fields. It’s the nature of the farmer to give the cycle of life another go-around with hopes of a bountiful new growing season.
Best of luck with the upcoming challenges that this new season of growth brings.