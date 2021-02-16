From the Woodlot

I once wrote an homage to silence in a poem about a lost shoe on a remote country road. The shoe lay there unmoved while I rumbled past throughout the day, hauling round bales home from a piece of rented land. I imagined the scene at night … an old owl, the moon on fire and tall pines look down. Silence as far as the eye can see …
When I became the owner of my woodlot property I began shattering a 10-year silence that had permeated the oaks and maples within it. The ancestral chainsaws and splitting mauls of my grandfather and uncle had been silenced for too long, diminishing to echoes in the deepest part of the woods where the hemlocks live. The characteristic whine of their Oliver 60 narrow-front tractor winding its way through the woods on its two track trail was a distant memory.
Initially it felt odd clanging and banging on various projects in the woods. I didn’t want to offend the neighbors, what few of them I have, with my racket. But it didn’t take long before I relished the role of chief noisemaker of a place that had been quiet for years.
I like throwing open all the doors even in winter, when I engage in woodworking projects. The shrill sound of my miter saw cutting a piece of hardwood rings through the woodlot and beyond. My 10- inch wood planer is probably my noisiest tool. My table saw is no slouch either when it comes to making its voice heard. I’ve added an unfamiliar tone with the purchase of a battery-operated chainsaw. I also work on my whistling skills when I’m there; if you’re downwind on the right day you just might hear me singing. What’s noise to one man is operatic to another.
I’ve also been known to play guitar at the woodlot, occasionally cranking up my electric nylon-string Godin. I find when the wind is from the east it sounds best to play in E-minor while westerly winds call for A-minor. A south wind in the summer makes me forsake the electric for a homebuilt 12-fret acoustic, where I spend an inordinate amount of time attempting Norman Blake’s style of flat picking. Any style or key harmonizes well with ironwoods and maples.
Recently I spent a Sunday night in the woods – not something I do often in winter. For the most part the silence was deafening. Then the pop of a red oak expanding in the cold cut the night air and a lone coyote’s call rang in the stillness. Further out – miles away – a lone truck whined on a distant highway. They were the sounds one hears when on the edge of the universe. “I’m lucking out again,” I thought before falling asleep in my warm camper.
In the countryside nighttime silence gives way to its own version of clamor when day breaks. School buses rumble, and a garbage-recycling truck starts and stops its way through the neighborhood. Subarus, Toyotas, Fords and Dodges make their way to Wausau or Antigo, where most residents in my woodlot neighborhood are employed. Soon the clatter of the town brush mower can be heard as it cuts back withered dogbane and goldenrod in the road ditches. Then a Fed Ex truck rushes a delivery, kicking up a mix of snow and gravel on a road formerly known as Hilldale.
Nature adds to the growing din; a squirrel pipes in with a scolding chatter while I fill a squirrel-proof bird feeder with sunflower seeds for chickadees and nuthatches. A woodpecker raps on a deer ribcage I slung high over a maple branch after reading about the idea as a way to attract suet-loving birds. I was able to get two ribcages from a neighbor who hunts; it’s quite entertaining for bird viewing, including a difficult-to-photograph pileated woodpecker visitor. Before long the woodlot becomes a chorus with no conductor, ringing out with a complex musical architecture of natural and man-made sounds.
Everything evolves through time, including sound. Not that long ago in the scale of time my woodlot neighborhood rang with the sound of silo unloaders and milk pumps every morning as dairy farmers fed and milked their dairy herds. Turn the clock back another 30 years or so and the sound of gasoline tractors doing daily manure hauling was just beginning while many still used horse-drawn implements.
A quest for perfect silence in our increasingly crowded world would be difficult to achieve. All those thoughts rattling around in my head don’t make it any easier. Besides my dog, Sheila, is accustomed to me discussing everything, from current affairs to what to make for supper with her. And right now the radio is on, a freight train is noisily approaching from the south, the kitchen exhaust fan is running and an unfamiliar number is trying to reach my cell-phone. Perhaps my truck warranty is expiring. With all the noise, Sheila can’t hear a word I’m saying. Life is a cacophony at times.
Thanks for listening friend.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.