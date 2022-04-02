From the Woodlot

What can be sliced, diced, boiled, steamed, fried, baked once, baked twice, juiced, whipped, ironed, eaten raw, pancaked or dehydrated? Hint – if it’s soft and strongly scented it might be rotten. But if it’s cheesy, browned and sliced, pass the, plate; it’s Au Gratin. It’s the versatile potato I’m talking about. And I have half a notion to toss one in a boiling pan of fresh sap straight out of the tree and sample it after I write this.
Every day is a holiday it seems. March 31 is National Bunsen Burner Day and National Crayon Day. According to Holidays-and-Observances.com it’s also International Hug a Medievalist Day and National Tater Day.
I can write an essay on potatoes “as easy as falling off a log” as my grandfather would say. I’ll begin my tater meanderings by pronouncing the word potatoes like my Scandinavian ancestors did – buddadus or puddadus, depending on which side of Hilldale Road one lived on.
I grew up a suburbs kid. Lunch was what we called the midday meal. Summer lunches, between riding around the neighborhood on my Schwinn bicycle, consisted of self-created baloney sandwiches with whatever was available as an add-on. Peanut butter and marshmallow fluff were good bets.
Time spent on my grandfather’s farm in central Wisconsin made quite an impression on me, including the midday-meal routine. It was dinner, not lunch. It was the biggest meal of the day and always included “boilt-buddadus” as a side dish – for food like pot roast, green beans and canned corn. There might be a piece of homemade spice cake with butter-brown-sugar frosting for dessert.
A few things prefaced each dinner on my grandfather’s farm. No. 1, especially if he was working on a greasy job like packing the narrow-front-wheel bearings on his Oliver 60 row-crop tractor, was a quick rinse of the hands at the gas barrel before heading to the back entrance of his house. Then there was a more “civil” handwashing at the hand sink in the entryway where chore clothes were hung. Lava was the soap of choice. Third was a quick running of his black-plastic comb through his stiff flat-top hairstyle. After sitting at his familiar spot at the table he’d lead me and his housekeeper in the classic “Come Lord Jesus” table prayer. Only after that was it time to eat.
“This will make the hair grow on your chest,” he’d say as he passed me the steaming bowl of peeled and boiled spuds.
My grandfather’s housekeeper, Minnie St. Louis, was the gardener of the two. She was a thoughtful gardener who recorded her work in a journal. She always waited until the dandelions were beginning to bloom before she planted “spuds” as she called them. The garden was at the edge of a cow pasture gone yellow with blossoming dandelions.
Minnie’s hands were affected by arthritis, and it didn’t help that she once caught one hand in the wringer washer in my grandfather’s basement. Regardless, she cut golf-ball-sized chunks off the seed potatoes – two eyes per chunk, she insisted. She used a paring knife with a blade worn to a thin slice of its original size. Then she let the pieces heal for a few days to help prevent rot before planting.
Potatoes were a staple in farm households in my grandfather’s neighborhood. They were a source of fuel for the farmers who worked hard every day of the week on small 30-40-cow dairy herds.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.