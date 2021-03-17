From the Woodlot

Before I tell too much about attending the 2021 Winter Maple Institute put on by the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association, I want to say my intention will be to mention it next year before it happens so no-one misses it. The virtual institute took place Feb. 8-9 with the theme “Educating Maple Producers for 2021 and Beyond.” There were learning opportunities for attendees and organizers alike this year as the institute was done virtually for the first time in its history.
“From a planning perspective it was very time-consuming,” said Theresa Baroun, executive director of the association. “We’ve gotten great feedback from the event. We’ve put the presentations on our website at www.wismaple.org and (on our) YouTube page.”
She hopes to continue a virtual option at future institutes. I learned a bit about her personally as she helped talk me through the process of registering for the event.
Baroun has since December 2015 served as executive director; she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay with a bachelor’s degree in human development and psychology. She’s been making maple syrup since she was a child, at her family’s business Maple Sweet Dairy near De Pere, Wisconsin.
“My husband, Jon, and I along with our two children, Justin and Alicia, and my large family tap 1,100 taps on tubing and buckets,” she said. “We cook on a wood-fired evaporator and finish on a propane finish pan.”
Besides basic maple syrup they make many different value-added products including maple cream, maple candy, cinnamon-maple syrup, bourbon-maple syrup, honey-maple syrup and maple cotton candy.
“In 2018 my high school friend and I joined forces with our honey and maple syrup to create our new added adventure, Maple Buzz,” Baroun said.
Baroun takes care of planning events memberships for the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association. She works with the state on maple issues, travels the state presenting educational seminars, works at the Wisconsin State Fair and edits the Wisconsin Maple News – all while attending many maple events throughout the year. A big accomplishment this year was designing an updated teacher packet with Christine and Alison Anderson. It’s a PowerPoint and hands-on kit to teach students about the Wisconsin Maple Industry.
“I’ve showcased our teacher’s packet at various teacher conferences throughout Wisconsin,” she said.
The 2021 Winter Maple Institute had a diverse selection of topics to experience, from a live-streamed maple-syrup-judging contest to a presentation by Wisconsin dairy farmer Inga Witscher. She’s host of the PBS television series “Around the Farm Table;” she and her mother did a presentation using Wisconsin maple syrup in various cocktail recipes.
There were sessions regarding web design as well as learning the ins and outs of using social media to promote Wisconsin maple syrup. Topics were aimed at a broad range of syrup producers, from 30-tree setups like my own to more-elaborate vacuum systems that bring sap from hundreds of trees to a sugar shack via tubing.
I’m glad I attended the event and listened to a few professor-led webinars because there’s things I’ve been doing wrong along the way concerning syrup-making. As a self-taught observationally based syrup maker, and a lifelong self-employed person as well as a recently retired dairy farmer, I’ve always subscribed to the theory that there’s two ways to do things – my way and the right way. And they’re both the same. But after listening to a few research-based webinars it turns out I need to make a few changes. One of the practices I’ll discontinue is the act of trying to force syrup through cone-shaped paper filters and the heavier synthetic filter when taking off a finished batch of syrup. That defeats the purpose of filtering and damages the fibers in the filters.
I purchased a drill bit specifically designed for maple-tree tapping. When I started tapping 25 years ago I used a hand auger, though in the past several years I’ve converted to a battery-operated drill. I never gave it a second thought but a properly designed drill bit and proper technique can make a significant difference in sap yield. The maple bit has a more-aggressive taper and allows waste-wood removal more readily. An even drilling motion inward to a depth of 1.75 inches followed by one smooth motion removing the drill bit is ideal. Moving the bit back and forth only makes the tap hole take on an irregular shape; it also frays and cauterizes the wood fibers. That could explain some under-performing sap producers in my maples during the past few seasons.
Visit www.maplebuzzwi.com and wismaple.org and wismaple.org/winter-institute for more information.
I’ll be bringing you more from the conference and around the state in the coming weeks as the fine tradition of maple sugaring begins in Wisconsin. Have a sweet season, friend.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.