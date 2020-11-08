I bought a box of toothpicks the other day – round toothpicks, 250 count. At home I took out the little 2.75-inch by 2-inch box and opened it. All 250 toothpicks were lined up to perfection sitting before me. I thought about the toothpick factory and what machine might swallow trees to turn them down to perfect little picks destined for an inglorious meeting with my dental cavity. A lucky toothpick might be used to test to see if a freshly baked cake is done.
Forrest Gump told us “life is like a box of chocolates.” Just because I still proudly carry a wisdom tooth in my dental array doesn’t make me wise. But this much I know. Life ain’t nothing like a box of toothpicks; it’s not as orderly.
It was early in my farming career. After four years of college and a dairy-science degree hanging in a black-plastic frame I had two herdsman jobs at elite production-oriented farms. And I had my own farm and herd of cows. During the first winter on our new farm some of our newly acquired dairy cows had small scabs directly on teat openings. A few cows developed areas on their udder and teats that turned a deep-blue color that hardened as the viral condition spread. It was determined to be bovine herpes mammillitis. Things were about to be messy. It reached the point where my wife and I dreaded to head to the barn for the morning milking, not knowing what new cases we’d find.
We tried every remedy we knew of at the time. Creams and salves were no help. I still remember the feeling of dread and horror when the old bug-eyed matriarch of our young registered-Jersey herd, Peaches, contracted the disease. We tried everything to cure her. She was producing more than 60 pounds of milk per day when she was stricken. It was heartbreaking to cull her and the many others that we were forced to remove.
Desperate for insight I called a trusted friend, Dr. Lee Allenstein. Allenstein was a renowned veterinarian in the dairy world when I met him five years prior to my farm ownership, while as a herdsman at a farm in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. He was a compassionate kind man and a terrific veterinarian. I learned a great deal from him about bovine health and care.
I’ll share a light moment in this piece about a dreadful situation with a pernicious disease. I was early in my herdsman career in Wisconsin when I needed to make a call to the veterinarian concerning a down cow. I had tried several times to administer calcium intravenously to a recently fresh mother cow; milk fever was the likely culprit that led to her incapacity. It was good to see Allenstein’s familiar silhouette as he made his way through the barn entrance –toolbox in hand and stethoscope around his neck. I explained the situation and added I couldn’t find the cow’s jugular vein despite numerous attempts.
He was immediately concerned. He walked around the old gal to view her from numerous vantage points.
“You say you can’t find the jugular?” he asked. “How many times did you try?”
He knelt beside her and ran his thumb along her ventral neck region where the jugular should lie. While looking at me and continuing his concerned query he deftly inserted a 16-gauge needle successfully into her jugular vein. After a bottle of calcium the old girl was soon up and on her way to fine health. He grabbed the back of my arm as he said goodbye, in a gesture of kindness.
To return to our mammillitis dilemma, I explained the problem to Allenstein. I don’t know whether there’s currently an effective treatment but Allenstein admitted during our talk in 1990 to being powerless to cure the ailment.
I remember him ending our talk by saying, “Bless you and Wendy, both. Good luck.”
He was just an all-around good guy.
In 1990 I didn’t know if or when we’d turn the corner on the disease. I was afraid it was going to cause us to lose our farm. Our problems seem so monumental when we’re living through them. No doubt some truly are. What I feared was going to be the end of my farming career became a trial we eventually overcame. Seven years later my barn would blow down – yet another trial that turned out to be for the best. Those occasions have become stories stashed in my back-pocket collection, allowing me to recall some of the many characters who have made my sometimes-messy disorderly life abundantly rich. I’m grateful for it.
Life ain’t like a box of toothpicks. Courage, friend.