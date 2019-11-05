When we become a bit older we look back at how we ventured forward in life. We sense a bit of amazement at our bravado and gratitude for the luck we had along the way. I can’t help but feel that way when I recall knocking on the door of a farmhouse – the farm I eventually came to own.
I told the owner, who was a complete stranger, “If you ever want to sell this farm, I’m interested in buying it.”
Before we knew it my wife and I were farming together for a living. My partner in marriage was also my partner in farming. With the common goal of raising a family on a farm we plunged headlong into life. We had a very traditional view of how we wanted to raise a family. Working on the farm in the early days with the kids growing up and being part of our daily lives was a great reward. Although none of my kids chose to farm, they are all hard workers and credit their farm background for making that so. Because they grew up on a dairy farm, prospective employers have been eager to hire them. Our kids know what it means to work.
My wife, Wendy, and I were a good team, despite having the characteristics typical of the youngest among siblings as children. I was the loose cannon of our duo. I had an impulsive nature – a plunge-forward attitude with little analysis. I didn’t keep the books; I had little interest in interest rates. Because we were a small family operation I was fortunate to be involved in child raising – but not to the extent of my wife, who nursed her children and carried them on her back as she did the farm chores.
To me it’s natural that women are great leaders in agricultural roles and more specifically in farming. In the age of hunting and gathering a woman was the original cultivator. She concentrated seeds in small areas and tended to them, likely with a child at her breast. It was the advent of horticultural development.
In much of the world the face of farming is female. One of the big obstacles to advancing the female in underdeveloped countries is a gender bias related to land rights. In some areas of the world females are not allowed to own or control land. Traditional gender roles in developing countries can ban women from bringing their harvest to markets. While female farmers in the United States don’t face those restrictions there are still gender-bias issues that affect them.
I was discussing the women’s role in farming with Wendy the other day and she told me something I was unaware of. At times she felt discriminated against by the gender bias that the man is the one to talk to about the farm. He ran the show; he made the decisions. Now if it was the semen salesman or the implement dealer, I may have been the guy to talk to. But if the topic was insurance, lending, health care, investment or other weighty issues I needed my partner to be in on the discussion.
Stacey and Tenzin Botsford, owners of Red Door Farm in Athens, Wisconsin, are community-supported-agriculture and market-garden farmers. Tenzin Botsford shared a story with me that I could relate to.
“Someone will come to the farm and insist on talking to me,” he told me, “and when they finally find me off in a hoophouse or knee-deep in beans, we have go back and find Stacey for the answer.”
Our gender biases run deep and are often unintentional. We’ve only scratched the surface in eliminating them. Doing so could allow big changes in leadership roles in farming and beyond – changes that will be for the better.
Women in farming – in the past year I’ve met quite a few, from cranberry producers to dairy farmers and permaculturists. The female perspective has enriched all aspects of farm life. As bias fades that can flourish to a greater extent. Their increasing presence as farm owners and operators make them a vital part in the changing agricultural landscape, and not to be overlooked as leaders.