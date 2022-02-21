From the Woodlot

Merriam Webster defines elder as one having authority by virtue of age and experience. It lists synonyms to elder as ancient, geriatric, golden-ager, oldster, senior and senior citizen. I guess I’m an elder because on the first Tuesday of each month I grocery-shop to take advantage of the senior discount; but I can’t say I like the oldster reference. I think it’s fair to say that at 63 I’m entering elderhood.
To have authority by virtue of age and experience is a big responsibility. It’s an even bigger responsibility in a modern world where misinformation is commonplace. It seems to me misinformation is a nicer way to say calculated lies. The more truths we tell in relating stories the better we combat misinformation.
There are any number of story types. Deer-camp stories, instructive tales, campfire stories, tall tales and reminisces of all kinds. I was fortunate to have had elders who were good at storytelling. My trust in them was somehow innate. I knew when my grandfather recounted some tale about his barn blowing down and the milk cans being thrown into the treetops that it was true. Perhaps it was the far-off look in his eye as he seemed transported to that place in time as he recalled the event. I believe it’s also true that one’s memory can play with story details; as a result the milk cans might be a tad higher in the treetops as time goes on. That’s a good thing. The story breathes a life of its own, ebbing and flowing as does the mind of the storyteller.
The late Barry Holstun Lopez was an American author, essayist, nature writer and fiction writer whose work is known for its humanitarian and environmental concerns.
In the December 2019 issue of Sun magazine during an interview with writer Fred Bahnson, Lopez said, “A writer’s and storyteller’s responsibility isn’t to be wise. There are wisdom keepers in all societies, and they aren’t necessarily storytellers. The storyteller’s responsibility is to remember what we are all prone to forget, and to say it memorably. In our culture we honor ‘progress.’ In traditional cultures what they pay attention to is stability. I think we are now coming into a time when stability is more important than achieving progress.”
Lopez’ words had me thinking about the seemingly innate trust I had listening to my elders tell their stories. And in that trust was an underlying feeling of stability. I wanted that life, I thought to myself when I was a 6-year-old kid growing up in a suburb of Chicago. I wanted the type of life my elders related to me in their stories. I carried one of those classic red-barn lunch boxes with a barnyard scene to the bus stop every weekday morning of 1st grade to prove it. But through time my childhood thoughts of farming faded. I was told many times how big of a hill it would be to climb for a “city kid.”
In college I would ride a borrowed motorcycle in the flat-farmland area south of the University of Illinois campus. I randomly ventured onto the University of Illinois-South Farm. It looked like a whole new world of opportunity for me. It wasn’t long before I made the switch from studying biology to dairy science.
One never knows the influence they have on others. My desire to farm was ingrained in me early from listening to stories my elders told about making hay, picking stone, making lumber, dealing with the whims of Mother Nature and generally working hard for a living. Hard work that might seem immensely unappealing to some was something I sought. It was as if the desire to farm was lying dormant in me since childhood, waiting to resurface. Discovering the agricultural program at a land-grant college awoke my dormant desire.
I want to do justice to my story-telling elders by being a storyteller in my own right. My goal is well-stated by Lopez – to remember what we are prone to forget, and to say it memorably. With good fortune and a dash of skill, I’ll to do it well enough to provide a sense of stability in a culture where progress takes priority. And if I’m even more fortunate, I’ll have a positive impact on someone.
Until next week, friend…
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.