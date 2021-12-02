From the Woodlot

November’s snow is light and frail, It fills my footstep trail, The heavy burdensome snows of March, Too distant to imagine. – Germinations, book of poetry by Greg Galbraith
It was August 1997. I was cutting a crop of hay with my International 9-foot mower-conditioner on a knoll across the road from my farm buildings. Grey clouds billowed as far as the eye could see. The temperature was much cooler than normal for August.
I had my winter coat, hat and light-weight gloves ready, retrieved from the cedar chest in our farmhouse entryway. It wasn’t long before one by one I added them to my body as the cold cut through my ever-present hoodie.
I went back and forth across the field on my D-17 Allis tractor, laying swaths of red clover and grass for the silo. The conditioning rolls of the machine rattled and occasionally thunked as slugs of wet forage were drawn through them, squeezing out some of the moisture before laying the mix down in a neat row behind the machine. With a tuna sandwich wrapped in waxed paper and a thermos of coffee, I was happy to eat lunch in the field. A granite boulder was my table along a grassy fencerow. An Eastern Kingbird was my noble lunch guest. Every now and then flecks of snow spit from the slate-grey-marble sky. There was nothing else in the world I’d have rather been doing. A little August flurry made it all the more enjoyable.
In the north country of Wisconsin it can snow any month of the year, except July, from what my research indicates. Although I have a feeling there’s an old timer somewhere in Wisconsin who can recall a July flurry. I once in a poem described the early snows arriving in November and early December as “light and frail.” I noted how they could fill my footstep trail only to melt as the day progressed and the sun warmed the earth. Only the imprint of my boot with snow packed tight to the ground remained, dappling the ground.
So too with the trail my dairy herd took to the confines of the milking-parlor holding lot. It was always my hope the ground would freeze before the snows came in early winter. A 1,500-pound cow with all its weight being distributed on four pedestal-like legs down to their hooves can punch up the ground in a hurry. Snow and soil soon became mud.
The first snow came Nov. 14 to the woodlot and surrounding farm fields this fall. It might stick in the maple woods but will likely melt in the corn- and bean-stubbled fields. There was 5 inches of snow in my open field next to the hickories and maples of the woodlot. There was 3.5 inches on a red-oak stump along the syrup trail deeper in the woods. It added an artistic flair to the ordinary, a touch of white to the grey tone of the late-fall treescape. It put an accent on my wood sculptures, murals and amateur art installations scattered through the syrup woods. The time seemed right to move my wooden fisherman statue to his spot on a maple stump for deer-hunting season.
First snow dampens woodlot sounds. A grey squirrel making its way across the leaf-littered floor often has me looking through the woodlot expecting a rutting buck or much-larger creature stirring the downed leaves; perhaps the neighbor horse escaped. Now muffled by fresh snow, squirrels can do their squirreling in relative silence – making nut stashes throughout the maples, oaks and ironwood trees. The shrill call of a raven pursuing protein and the rapid knocking sound made by a dominant female guarding her nest is dulled by the new ground layer. The first snow has a magical quality. It piques childhood memories of a world suddenly made pristine. On the farm the ruts of reality are gone, if only for a few days.
But the snow layers will come. Farmers might be credited for the many ways to describe various types of snow. Early snows often fall in the category of “slop.” As the season progresses and January’s winds cut across sleeping farm fields, slop becomes driven powder. More than once I’ve had occasion to shield my eyes from a mix that can be described as ice pellets.
On the farm – whether slop, powder, pellets or idyllic fluff – weather is a great fact. Winter’s snow is a big part of that fact. It simply must be dealt with so business as usual can be carried on – whether it’s clearing the drive for the milk hauler or digging out around a row of round bales so the herd can be fed.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts 2021 winter weather in the Badger State will be consistent with La Nina conditions. Wisconsinites could be facing cold and wetter weather. Have those snow blades and blowers ready; those first “light frail” snowfalls might turn to the burdensome heavy snows that make a farmstead a challenge to maintain.
Until next week, friend. As we progress toward winter …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.