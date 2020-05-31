If I had a dollar for every time somebody asked me how I like retirement I’d have about $30. Not a huge stash by any means but it’s a question I’ve fielded a fair amount in the past year.
“Retired? I’m not retired,” I always reply.
I proceed to explain that because I write a weekly column I’m always working. And that includes when I’m asleep because I never know when a story idea will hit. A passing thought in a hazy dream can lead to a story. One must have his mind in-tune to ideas constantly. I work around the clock. It drops my hourly wage rate significantly.
This morning I finished reading one of the John Steinbeck classics, “To a God Unknown.” I came upon a phrase I’d heard only once before – “all signs fail in dry weather.” In the novel Joseph, the main character and rancher, is a broken man after an extended drought on his homesteader ranch in California. He responds to a hopeful sign of rain in a magenta-fringed thunder cloud, saying dejectedly, “all signs fail in dry weather.”
I remembered the adage well when I was just beginning my farming career in 1988, which was a real drought year in Wisconsin and areas beyond. I was renting a barn and land owned by a long-time dairyman who had been retired for years. We got along pretty well considering our differences. I was naïve and mostly fueled by youthful exuberance. I had herdsmanship skills but was just starting to learn how to raise forage for my newly assembled 35-cow herd.
Ray was probably in his mid-70s and shaped by a lifetime of farming through difficult times like the dry years of the late 1930s. I remember him telling me about feeding tree branches to his cattle at times during that period. And he repeated that phrase on a daily basis when I expressed some hope in a weather forecast or rumble of thunder. Even a shift in the breeze that had the popple leaves shimmering had me believing the dry spell was coming to an end.
“All signs fail in dry weather,” he’d reply.
Ray had been hardened by all his years of farming but he was right. All signs of rain were failing back in 1988. It was as if the atmosphere was so dry it stole the moisture from the clouds before it could hit the parched earth. I was constantly finding indications the rain would come and Ray was always there to repeat the “all signs” phrase.
I remember preparing to make some second crop on one of his better alfalfa fields. The yield would be light, but I went ahead anyway – basing my decision on the number of days of recovery the alfalfa had since I took first crop. He expressed doubt at the value of even trying. He was right again. After cutting, raking and baling I barely covered the floor of a throw rack with square bales.
As I finished the Steinbeck classic, rain was falling on my cabin roof just as it was on the moss-covered rock that Joseph laid upon in the novel’s last pages. In Oneida County it was steady. According to the radar I obtained on my phone by standing at the perfect spot in my little dwelling, it was covering much of the state. The forecast for the following day called for more moisture with temperatures in the upper 70s predicted to follow. It wasn’t droughty by any means in my neck of the woods, but thoughts of dry weather were starting to creep into conversations across the fence lines. Most farmers were glad to be doing field work on a timely basis rather than being faced with wetter-than-normal conditions like the past two years.
With a fair amount of seed in the ground there’s a well-deserved feeling among many Wisconsin farmers as I write this on a rainy May 21, 2020. It’s a feeling of gratitude for the simple yet important task of putting seed in the ground, and then waiting for the rain and eventual germination followed by plants reaching to the sun. Here’s to a successful 2020 growing season.