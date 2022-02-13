From the Woodlot

I had a fence-row discussion the other day along my woodlot property line. A neighbor stopped his truck, joining me for a few minutes while I gathered deadfall branches perfectly sized for my syrup cook. We talked beneath the snow-covered hickories, hard maples and ironwoods at the edge of my dormant gardens. The only real fence present was the shin-high rusty remnant of a barb-wire fence growing right through the center of a 3-inch-diameter ironwood tree before disappearing into the snow-covered understory. It was a portion of what remained from a five-strand barb-wire fence my grandfather built in the late 1950s so his Guernseys could browse the woodlot and escape the summer sun.
Our talk turned to the old barns in the countryside.
“Ours gave way a few weeks ago,” he told me. “We were sitting in the kitchen and all of a sudden we heard it fall in.”
There are any number of barns across rural Wisconsin in the same state of decay. Many were built in the late 1940s and early 1950s. My woodlot neighborhood is a study in them. Whether the design is Gothic or Gambrel, many old barns take on a sway-backed appearance like an old dysfunctional aged dairy cow; the ridge runner at the barn’s roof peak succumbs to time and the elements.
After the ridge runner fails the majestic cupola tilts in response to the decay, like a farmer’s ever-present feed-company cap. The 2-by-8 headers, once square and sturdy like the shoulders of a farmer in his prime, absorb moisture and fail. Rafters, studs, braces and joists break down like a long-time dairyman’s shoulders, knees and hips. The old barns decay slowly, the process often apparent only to the eye of the farmer who may have helped build it – or who has spent his life working in it.
Once the rain and snow work their way under the rooftop the end is inevitable. It’s a conundrum for many because the majority of old barns serve no purpose any longer. It’s difficult to justify investing in roof repair for an unused relic. Mow floors were once stacked high to the peak with curing square bales of clover and alfalfa, but the long runners that support those floors deteriorate. The chalkboard nameplates of Holstein and Guernsey cows tilt on hemlock beams as they cave to the concrete floor behind the stanchioned cow stalls. In barely legible chalk, handwritten information details fresh dates, breeding dates and due dates of the Tillies, Elsies and Sallys of another farming era. It was an era when cows were milked by hand; milk was stored in cans and cooled in flowing spring water. But a timeline that gradually became fast-moving led to our current digitized, computerized and robotic technologies.
The yearly decrease in Wisconsin dairy farms has been a well-documented trend since the 1930s. But surprisingly not all those old barns have caved in. There’s plenty of gems that have withstood the rigors of Wisconsin’s seasons. And a fair number still house dairy herds in the 50- to 100-cow range.
There’s also a significant number of old dairy barns that have been re-purposed. A drive through Shawano County is an example, where many of the old dairy barns are used as storage or for housing for a few livestock requiring less care than a dairy herd. And many sport colorful barn quilts that add to the landscape. They’re a visual feast that has made Shawano County the barn-quilt capital of Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin landscape sends a broad message to those who look across it. There amongst the modern steel-sided barns dominating the rural landscape is a message of what once was, and what has survived. The barns whose spines have relented to time remind us of the past. Those senior structures that have survived are a tribute to the hard work and dedication of owners who have weathered the storm of progress, continuing to use them at a scale that works for them. Then there’s the re-purposed survivors – barns that give one a glimpse of new trends in the ever-changing agricultural landscape that is Wisconsin.
Until next week, friend …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.