From the Woodlot

I have a theory I can’t prove. The further mankind removes him- or herself from our agrarian past and the work it involved in close proximity with nature. the more stressed we become. More research is proving the importance of nature and the positive effects it has on our mental and physical well-being. Nature is restorative to humans.
Some research suggests when we’re engrossed with nature, pain and discomfort are lessened because natural scenes distract our brains. Anxiety and mental fatigue are reduced when we are outdoors because nature doesn’t require our deliberate focus. When we see plants our brains can process that information with little effort. Perhaps plants remind us of what it’s like to be human.
As one researcher said, “Plants take away some of the anxiety and tension of the immediate now by showing us that there are long, enduring patterns in life.”
I never worked in a tall building – like late folksinger John Hartford described in his “Tall Buildings” song – away from sunshine, flowers and morning dew. My occupational efforts have always required boots of leather in contact with soil, with the exception of a brief stint as a parking-lot attendant at an amusement park the summer after my junior year in high school. It was 1975; I probably wore a pair of Adidas. It was obvious to me I wasn’t in the right place out there on that asphalt dance floor with painted yellow stripes surrounded by Oldsmobile Cutlasses, Ford Granadas, Chevrolet Chevelles and Plymouth Valiants. There was no dirt. My future required the earth beneath my feet and callouses on my hands.
One of the great benefits to converting my former dairy farm to a grazing-based operation was the time it required working in ways that allowed me to commune with nature. To walk my farm’s pastures monitoring the different stages of plant growth in her paddocks was a weekly task during the growing season. And in those fields unfettered by the noise of a tractor radio I received a dose of nature’s finest anxiety-reducing medication – the sound of a Bobolink’s burbling call as it teetered on a blade of headed-out Meadow foxtail as I approached its nest.
Now that I’m off the farm, much of my need for working the soil and communing with nature comes through gardening. The gardens I’ve developed on the 2-acre field bordering my woodlot transcend life’s stressors. It centers me, walking to the garden through the woodlot on the two-track trail left by my grandfather’s Oliver 60 tractor. Yesterday I felt a pair of eyes on me and had the good fortune to discover twin fawns lying low in the shade of maples and flowering ironwood trees. House finches decorated a bird feeder at the field’s edge where reed canary grass rose up over the shorter nutsedge and Indian paintbrush flowers. My mown trails through the grasses and wildflowers meander along, leaving me surrounded by pollinators working the blossoms of blackberries and flowered radish plants.
Spirituality varies from person to person; nature often plays a role. Kneeling within a garden can be healing, creating a sense of peace and connectedness to oneself and the earth. Immersing oneself in nature is good, and the act of gardening goes one step further. The physical activity and sense of accomplishment are beneficial to human health. In addition, plants respond to human care in a non-threatening way; they don't discriminate. Cultivating a plant or entire garden can be a boost to self-esteem. At the very least gardening is physical enough so as to lend one a good night’s sleep from those labors.
So walk with me to the field edge at the eastern border of my woodlot, to my gardens laid out in a mown trail amongst the blackberry brambles and daisies. Carry a basket to gather fresh chard and collard greens. Pull a weed or two. Maybe we’ll come upon a bunch of Golden oyster mushrooms on an oak stump on our way back through the woodlot trail. We’ll skirt around the wary fawns whose mother snipped all but two of my knee-high sunflowers. She’s forgiven. Perhaps a sense of peace will envelop you like it does me when I walk my garden and woodlot paths. Happy gardening, friend.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.