From the Woodlot

“It’s a lot of work” is often said about the process of maple-syrup production. The same goes for dairy farming.
Historically there seems to be a connection between the two. The best syrup-producing states of Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Michigan and Wisconsin also conjure up images of light-brown Jerseys and fawn-colored Guernseys grazing hillsides flanked by woodlots of maples and oaks. Years ago the milk was collected in cans and cooled by creek water circulating through a milk house next to a pristine dairy barn. Times have changed; so has the equipment involved in the production of both syrup and milk.
The scale of syrup production varies from a small woodlot producer tapping enough trees to provide for the family, to large tubing systems where thousands of trees are tapped and vacuum systems draw the sap to a central area for storage and processing. In both the remnants of generational dairy farming is often present in the form of milk cans, along with the strainers once used to filter milk before it would go into a can or bulk tank. They now serve that purpose for sap. Storage of sap is often accomplished with stainless vats from long-defunct cheese plants. My woodlot neighborhood is no exception, with its ties to dairying and syrup-making.
Heading out of my woodlot driveway, making a quick right to the west before a 90-degree right turn, I pass by six no-longer-operating dairies. I headed to a neighboring woodlot to have a different perspective from long-time syrup producer Earl Hoppe.
Hoppe’s stick-built syrup shack is nestled in a maple grove that’s been in his family for more than 100 years. It’s just north of my former dairy-farm property. It’s bordered by his father’s small-scale beef operation that was once a dairy farm. I’ve had the pleasure of round-baling hay in the fields across from the family syrup shack. I would admire the classic simplicity of the structure; it glows like a beacon in October when the well-maintained maple grove is on fire with fall color.
Early in March I visited Earl and Logan, 25, his son, while they were doing the annual spring tapping.
“I noticed the soft maples at the top of the hill just starting to bud,” Earl told me.
Experience told him the trees could run early. That and the 10-day forecast with warmer-than-normal temperatures had him tapping March 3. Hoppe’s maples are well-spaced and easy to navigate; the lot is thinned regularly to give the maple canopy plenty of space to harvest the sun’s energy.
“I hope to have 500 to 600 tapped by the weekend,” he said as he wielded a chainsaw with a fitted maple-tapping attachment.
This year’s scant snow cover had him recalling times when his father would shovel paths to the trees so he and his siblings could help collect sap.
“We were probably about this tall,” he said as he held out his hand thigh-high. “That was back in the flat-pan days.”
Earl has scaled back his production from a peak of almost 1,600 trees tapped from his and a nearby family woodlot. During that phase of his business he used tubing to bring sap to the shack. But it’s now back to buckets. He often works solo but says he takes help from willing family members throughout the season. He found his first evaporator off a farmer’s stone pile for free; it served him for years. He now uses a 4x14 composite unit comprised of Waterloo and Leader evaporators along with a custom-made section.
During the peak years there were local options for selling bulk sap and syrup. But Hoppe sales are now going strictly to local families. Earl’s watched that evolve; large family customers that once bought 3 to 4 gallons are now older couples purchasing for themselves. He normally uses plastic for the final product, but that option is limited this year due to production shortfalls. He’ll use glass.
Dairying remnants line the wall of his syrup shack in the form of milk cans and his sap-holding vat from a cheese plant. As sap goes from the storage vat to the evaporator it runs through parts of a modified dairy pipeline, complete with a sock-type filter familiar to dairying. An old bulk milk cooler used for sap holding during peak production sits in his maple woods.
But there’s another remnant of old-style dairy-farming days in Earl Hoppe’s maple woods in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin. It’s in an individual who knows the value of a hard day’s work and isn’t afraid of manual labor. It was good to visit a woodlot neighbor during syrup time.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.