I thought the recent “Musings on the Herd” session at the recent GrassWorks conference was a terrific idea. It was a take on the famed Moth Radio Hour program where attendees could tell a story from their grazing pasts. I chose to tell my recollection of the inaugural turning out of the herd that occurred on our farm in 1991.
It went like this …
In the winter of 1991 I’d been reading quite a few articles in farm newspapers about folks who were using rotational grazing on their dairy farms in Wisconsin. My understanding of it was they were using portable electric fencing to move their cows around certain areas of the farm to graze. They would then continue to move them while grazed areas were allowed to rest.
From those articles I decided we were going to give the practice a go on our farm. We were constantly repairing our meager line of equipment; the barn cleaner was particularly dreadful. At one point my wife, Wendy, and I resorted to having her at the power source with our infant daughter on her back in a carrier. Meanwhile I tended to the infamous “manure rollback” phenomena where manure would relent to gravity. It would work its way backward over the barn-cleaner flights that were trying to carry it up the chute into the manure spreader. If any mishap occurred – such as a chain link breaking, causing the entire barn-cleaner chain to land in the spreader – Wendy could throw the lever to turn off the unit. Our barn, machinery and line of equipment were worn out. And so were we.
So the grazing concept excited me. I was raw yet open-minded. I had a “let’s do this” attitude.
It was mid-May when I was ready for our inaugural releasing of the herd onto a portion of the farm to graze. I had no permanent fencing in place. Instead I relied on a spool of polywire from the farm-supply store, along with simple white-fiberglass fence posts. I had an inexpensive charger to put voltage on the single wire I looped from the barn exit. I took it out to a make-shift lane, up a farm lane that had been used for tractors and hay equipment, and around a block of land about a half-acre in size. The grass was knee-high. Beyond my saggy single strand of wire the cows could have at the rest of the town of Easton if they escaped.
I plugged in the fencer; my tester showed four lights out of five at the barn. I knew nothing at the time about proper grounding of electric fencers and voltage drops that can occur with inexpensive chargers. Ignorance is bliss at times. I opened the barn door and then started opening stanchions and unclipping neck chains.
And they were off. One by one the cows lumbered to the open door, the source of light at the end of the tunnel they’d been confined to all winter. They leaped over the puddle at the exit and journeyed down the lane. Occasionally I’d hear a beller as an unexpecting wet nose sniffing at the single wire was zapped.
Thankfully when they arrived at the farm lane that had only carried tractors in years they took the necessary hard right that put them on the final leg of their trip to the paddock. But then suddenly they began running. I was helpless to do anything from behind them; I hoped for the best. They turned left into the designated paddock and barreled en masse toward the barely visible wire at the opposite end of the field that, at best, would light up a single light on my fence tester. And then it happened …
The cows stopped and began grazing. Because they were in a field of grass. And they’re cows. And nothing could be more natural and at times more beautiful. I was standing amongst them listening to them tear at the grass.
And so began my love affair what I like to call “Rational Grazing.” I had a lot to learn. I approached it hungrily, searching a variety of sources. I spent the next five or six springs fencing expanded areas for grazing my herd. I learned intimately the ground I farmed on, from the swamp humps behind the log barn to the rare section of Fenwood-series soil that could support alfalfa if desired.
I was on foot most of the time – grounded. My love affair would continue until 2019.
And for this I am forever thankful.
Visit grassworks.org for more information.