From the Woodlot

A cricket rubs its legs together to sing.
Bring back corduroys; I feel a song coming on. – from a collection of epigrams by Greg Galbraith
I have nothing to hide. I’m coming out of the closet – the “I play guitar and write songs” closet.
Occasionally in a fit of unusual boldness I perform my songs in front of others; there’s usually a campfire involved. Most of the time I hide in the closet and play to no listening ears beyond my own. I’ve built three guitars – four if I count the one I re-purposed as an art project after the top slowly imploded, a victim of inferior bracing.
Wood, wire, abalone inlays, butterbean tuning knobs, ebony fretboards and herringbone purfling create the wonder of a guitar. There are carefully cut neck joints, fret slotting saws and precision-radius sanding jigs. I know my way around the anatomy of guitars and amateur lutherie. But building guitars is a phase I’ve closed the chapter on.
I’m glad to play my homebuilt knock-off version of a Martin 000-28; it’s the kind that my guitar-hero bluegrass-folk artist Norman Blake plays. The central seam of the book-matched sides comprising its Sitka spruce top opens a tad below the bridge every winter when I neglect to humidify it. But the tone is unaffected. The fretboard is worn at the G-, C- and D-chord positions but has years of service left in it.
At the young age of 40, after a lifetime of being awed by guitar players, I decided to learn the instrument myself. During a few years of valuable lessons from various instructors and constant tutelage from my vocally gifted wife – who is also a flutist – I worked to learn the ins and outs of playing music.
The guitar seemed like a natural choice for me. Most of the album covers in my dust-covered collection are of musicians in overalls or blue jeans flat-picking or finger-picking their guitars in an earthy setting. Traditional songs like Nine Pound Hammer and Wildwood Flower are my style. I consider my playing to be a form of folk art. Learning guitar would eventually springboard me to other expressions in a folk-art nature.
When asked what advice he would give a young musician starting in the music business, famed rocker Chuck Berry said, “Major in math; then take up music, which is really half math. Then major in human nature.”
It speaks to the depth of music as a form of human expression and to my trials as a rhythmically challenged amateur.
Learning guitar led me to accompanying my wife, who was the song leader at the Lutheran church we attended when we were on the farm. There were unexpected rewards from that venture I’ll always appreciate. Sometimes I’d be there strumming while Wendy led the congregation singing a hymn and I’d be struck by some powerful poetic prose that would jump off the page of the hymnal. “Spirit of Gentleness” from the Guitar Accompaniment Edition of the Evangelical Lutheran Worship Hymnal was one of my favorites to play. The lyrics are poignant.
“You Who Come Down to the Lakeshore,” is another favorite Wendy and I enjoy playing. It’s about fishermen who have no money or weapons of conquest as they abandon their small boats on a shoreline to seek other seas with Jesus. The tune sounds true to its Spanish origins. The 6/8-time signature sounds nice when finger-picked across the six strings of my 12-fret guitar.
Wendy and I were as accompanists able to participate in a remarkable event this past July. Cousins of mine Anja and Waseem Touma baptized their daughter Ilia along the shore of the small off-grid lake where a handful of my ancestors have cabins. When Anja was a baby her grandfather the Rev, Gordon Thorpe baptized her in Eidsberg Church in Ostfold, Norway. Thirty-one years after he baptized his granddaughter Anja, he baptized his great-granddaughter Ilia along the lakeshore surrounded by loving family and friends. It was an honor to play the Lakeshore hymn from a small pontoon overlooking the event.
Music is another form of expression along with written and verbal forms. In the path my life has taken I’m becoming better at the musical and written forms, and rustier with my verbal skills. My foot is often too close to my mouth; half the time I say too much, the other half too little. Maybe I should carry my guitar around and respond with the idiom that denotes the definition of country music – three chords and a whole lot of the truth.
The best thing about guitar playing is I’ll never have an excuse for idle hands. And it helps keep my farmer fingers reasonably limber. Remember friend; it’s never too late to learn an instrument. It’s a worthwhile journey that might take one to interesting places.
See you next week …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.