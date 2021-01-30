From the Woodlot

In the movie “Cool Hand Luke,” Paul Newman played a rebel tossed in jail after drunkenly vandalizing parking meters. I couldn’t help but root for him in his many attempts to escape his chain-gang existence in prison. But his efforts always failed and landed him in solitary confinement. When his mother died the prison warden put the shackles on him again.
“When a man’s mother dies he gets to wanting to wander,” the warden said.
And so Luke was sent to solitary as a pre-emptive effort to keep him from wandering.
My mother died this past New Year’s Eve; she was 92. In my mind I did a little wandering.
I thought I’d take Mom metaphorically to the creek bottom east of my woodlot and then beyond to where she was born – past the brambles stubbornly standing in January’s snowy fields. Mom liked red wine so I thought it would be nice if we could perch on a boulder next to the creek. We could watch the water trickle across moss-covered rocks before disappearing under a shelf of ice, while we shared from an old flask. I doubt she ever had wine poured from an old tin flask. I thought we could take a drive around the neighborhood of her youth, where many of the houses still stand. We’d end our little trip by the country church that her ancestors founded; their graves rise up from the snow-covered cemetery lot.
Mom left her birthplace of Aniwa, Wisconsin, after high school to pursue a nursing education and career. It was the prevailing attitude of her family that through education a better life could be obtained. She and her brothers had careers far from the farm they were raised on. One of her brothers was a biologist and the other a mechanical engineer. Mom eventually earned an advanced degree in nursing education; she became a nursing instructor at a junior college in northern Illinois.
I was raised with a mindset that prioritized education. I always knew I’d eventually attend college, as did my brother and sister. Early in my college days my relationship with my mother was limited to collect calls every Sunday from my 15th-floor dorm room in Macomb, Illinois. A frequent topic was my overdrawn checkbook balance – perhaps a harbinger of my future as a dairy farmer.
Having the decline of her life occur during the restrictions of a pandemic was difficult for Mom. I managed a visit just a few days before she passed. She slept through it; the fight was gone from her. I was oddly in a bit of denial that she would ever go. I blamed her deep sleep on medication.
As it turns out hospice was correct that she was transitioning to death. My brother and sister bore the brunt of mom’s care throughout her older years and for that I’m thankful. It wasn’t always easy. My mind has done a lot of wandering the past few days since my mother’s death.
When Luke in that classic movie leaves solitary confinement where he was sent to grieve his mother’s death, he takes his place on his cot in the prison's sleeping quarters. He sings an old American folksong, “Plastic Jesus,” while plucking on a tenor banjo.
I play it in C major on a home-built guitar.
I don’t care if it rains or freezes
as long as I’ve got my plastic Jesus
sittin’ on the dashboard of my car.
Comes in colors pink and pleasant
glows in the dark cause it’s iridescent
carry it with you when you travel far.
Thanks for letting me do a little traveling today, if only in my mind.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.