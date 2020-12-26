From the Woodlot

I have a thing for ironwood trees. Ironwoods are an important understory tree in Wisconsin woodlands and beyond. They grow slowly in the shade of oaks and maples. Also called hophornbeam, the tree’s straight dense wood is good for tool handles and tent stakes. The fruit sacs look much like hop-plant flowers. They’re easy to identify in winter because they stubbornly hang on to their simple alternate and doubly toothed leaves. By December the leaves are just a withered wisp compared to their velvety July splendor.
Before I owned the woodlot I now write from, I made syrup from her maples while I began my dairy-farming career. I managed to weave the annual act of tapping trees into my life as well as the twice-daily act of milking cows. The apple might not fall far from the tree but in my case it managed to skip a generation – so instead of being a car salesman I chose dairying. During syrup season I would scavenge ironwoods that were dead yet standing upright, strong as when they were in the peak of their lives. Cured in brisk Wisconsin air, they burned hot. Don’t tell anyone but the only thing that burns hotter than an ironwood log in a syrup stove is a Goodyear tire off an abandoned 1935 Plymouth that’s been parked in the woods since it died the day after FDR suffered his fate in 1945. My sources for that incident are long gone just like that old Plymouth. But I digress …
The blue beech is also referred to as an ironwood tree. It has smooth gray bark on its sinuous trunk that lends itself to another nickname – musclewood. They look like bodybuilder forearms. Ironwoods are humble trees. I threw some ornaments on a pair near the end of my woodlot driveway and wrote a Christmas Ode.
It goes like this …
’Twas the night before Christmas
And deep in the woods
An ironwood tree
Turned 100 years old
An old owl in a hemlock
Looked down from above
A badger looked up
From its lair down below
A star shone above
As midnight came near
A light wind rustled
And spoke these few words
“Take care of your woodlot
Your ironwoods and oaks
Take care of the hickories
The aspen and ash
Take care of your neighbor
Take care of this space
Take care of the air
And the whole human race
The earth and the sky
And the sun and the wind
The creatures with wings
And the slithering things
The old and the young
Those guilty of sin
Above and below and
All things within
The sea and the soil
And the network below
The life-giving rivers
In torrents that flow
Take care of your children
And their children too
And someday your children
Will take care of you
Like a tree stay grounded
And rooted and true
Let your leaves do your dancing
And your whispering too”
’Twas the night before Christmas
And deep in the woods
I’m celebrating the evening
Beneath an ironwood tree
Upon sharing the poem with my daughter we talked about how it’s an aspirational poem. We agreed it’s a worthy but challenging quest to love and care for the whole human race. A worthy quest indeed …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.