From the Woodlot

It’s late March and the sun is working its magic on the granite road formerly known as Hilldale, where my woodlot resides. Frost is beginning to loosen from below as Fords and Toyotas travel down the road. They’re jostled enough to force their drivers to lock their hands locked in the 10-o’clock-2-o’clock grip on the steering wheel to keep their vehicles on the right side of the country road. In the woods the berry-like seeds of the previous year’s wild ramps protrude from melting snow. The early runs of crystal-clear sap have begun. The waltz has begun of two steps forward, one step back; spring has come to Wisconsin. A new syrup season is upon us. I’ve been anxious to try a few new things I learned at the 2021 Wisconsin Virtual Winter Maple Institute – and that time has come.
My experience attending the 2021 Wisconsin Virtual Winter Maple Institute was a good one. It’s my intention to remind readers before next year’s institute so they can take advantage of the diverse topics covered. I talked briefly about how the institute is organized with Steve Anderson, president of the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association. He credited Theresa Baroun, the association’s executive director, for her leadership as well as others on the promotion committee.
“I think it was at least twice as much work as our normal winter institute,” Anderson said. “If we hadn’t hired an organization to help make sure the broadcast went smoothly it’s hard to say if it would have gone as well as it did. It was nice to have the technical issues become someone else’s (problem), especially when we are just learning this. It’s our feeling moving forward that we will most likely have a virtual option every year. Attendance was disappointing this year, with just over 100 people joining, where we normally have over 200. But again everyone is learning and I think this may be the way of the future, once we get our hands wrapped around it.”
Anderson’s grandfather Paul Anderson started Anderson’s Maple Syrup in 1928 in Cumberland, Wisconsin. He began making syrup as a hobby, to put something sweet on the family’s breakfast table. When his son Norman Anderson was old enough, he began helping make syrup; eventually the two ran a business together. They grew the business and now, three generations later, Steve Anderson is carrying on the family tradition.
Paul and Norman Anderson decided in the late 1940s that there was greater opportunity to be had in the maple-syrup business than in farming. They took a giant step, selling all their dairy cows and jumping head-first into the maple-syrup business. They knew it would be a huge risk, but they worked hard and built the business that now thrives. By 1960 two boiling locations were in use – one in Minnesota and the home site in Wisconsin. In 1973 they purchased 100 acres about 25 miles from home. That brought peak production to almost 18,000 taps all on buckets. Norman Anderson ran at that capacity for about 10 years, until an aging uncle who had been running the Minnesota operation was no longer able to help.
In the best year Norman Anderson was only making 15 percent to 25 percent of what he was actually selling. The emphasis of the business was changing to packaging and distributing maple syrup. Norman and Paul Anderson had helped producers begin during the years; those producers were relied upon to provide most of the product that was needed to fulfill the large market that the family had created and maintained.
Norman Anderson has been a member of the Minnesota Maple Syrup Producers’ Association and the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association for many years. He served as a director of the Wisconsin association for several years. He has been the head maple-syrup judge at the Minnesota State Fair for the past eight years as well as serving as a judge at county fairs. He and his wife, Janice Anderson, earned the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producer of the Year award in 1993. They take every chance they can to promote maple syrup. He loves to entertain groups and feed them pure maple syrup over waffles, and tell them how maple syrup is produced.
In 2008 Norman and Janice Anderson were among the first to be given the Lifetime Membership Award by the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association for their service in the industry. Anderson’s Sugar Bush in 1994 was incorporated and the name changed to Anderson’s Maple Syrup Inc. to reflect the company’s true purpose – providing the best maple syrup possible to its customers.
Steven Anderson took over running the business in 1997.
“Norman is still an important part of the business today and we rely on his experience and guidance daily,” Steve Anderson said. “Anderson’s Maple Syrup is now one of the largest packagers of pure maple syrup in the Midwest.”
He gives the credit for its success to his father and grandfather. He said it’s his hope that Anderson’s Maple Syrup can follow in the rich tradition of quality and integrity established by his ancestors.
Whether tapping a handful of trees in the front yard or hundreds of maples in the woods, have a great sugaring season, friend. Personally I’m looking forward to carrying out the tradition in my woodlot. I’m wondering what stories might result from gathering around a pan of boiling sap with friends and family in the pure Wisconsin air.
Visit wismaple.org/winter-institute and www.mnmaple.org and andersonsmaplesyrup.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.