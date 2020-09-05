With our short-legged dog, Sheila, secure in her spot on the back seat, my wife, Wendy, and I left the rolling hills of southeast Minnesota. Our destination was an RV park in Oacama, South Dakota, on our way to Ft. Collins, Colorado. I was becoming accustomed to the feel of pulling our 21-foot travel trailer. My camper is small, not worthy of a name on its front like the big RVs. In retrospect I could have put my own on – perhaps “Pandemic Express” or in honor of my career as a dairy farmer maybe “Dairy Aire.”
Anytime I became bored along the lengthy drive I’d create a list of names that would appeal to retired farmers. “Back Forty,” “No More Chores,” “Paid For With Manure” – all to be emblazoned on the front of pleasure rigs.
We entered South Dakota, locked in the cruise control and took in the scenery along Interstate 90. I decided to take photographs in classic road-trip style with the foreground whizzing past while the distant horizon was tack sharp. I stuck my camera out the window hoping I could edit the crudeness of my methods into a reasonable image.
South Dakota has a wide expanse of land beyond the shoulder of the road before fence lines border fields of corn and soybeans. I would surmise it’s likely a snow-catch zone. In that zone farmers were busy mowing and round-baling hay between the caricature-filled “Wall Drug” signs that repeatedly begged motorists to visit. I could imagine the polished-rock souvenirs and clever T-shirts. We passed because the whole idea of our trip was to use the camper for 100 percent of our needs.
The wind was a constant presence in South Dakota. Random tattered pieces of plastic caught on fence lines along the highway served as makeshift anemometers. My camper wanted to draw into the draft of passing semi-trucks so I handed the picture-taking to Wendy.
“There’s an old windmill and decrepit corral beyond those Angus cows,” I’d alert her. “Make sure that old barn is on the right of your view finder. Keep it in the widest angle possible.”
Somewhere near Pierre we passed a stretch where the landscape was alive with fields of sunflowers. With a backdrop of high cirrus clouds against a powder-blue sky it was cinematic. Soon the sunflower fields faded, and soybeans and corn dominated the landscape. I couldn’t resist eking out a cell phone photo of a field of round bales to add to my burgeoning collection. It was one for the category of surrealist, expressionistic or reductionist – which is another way of saying “Round Bales on a Green-Blue background.”
Before long the land turned rugged. Summer pastures with their short carpet of grazed grass were browning. Scattered lone black cattle seemed to contemplate their existence while the mid-day sun bore down on their glossy hides.
After a peaceful night in our camper in Oacama, we left the next morning with our daughter and son-in-law six hours away in Ft. Collins. Before long we were in Wyoming along the Nebraska border heading toward Cheyenne. It was one big short-grass prairie with cottonwoods and shrubs. The coming late-fall tumbleweeds grew green and untouched by cattle.
We left the interstate to travel on a desolate stretch of state highway. Tar strips patching horizontal cracks along the highway made a three-quarter rhythm between my truck and camper tires as we barreled along. Waylon Jennings sang “Waltz Me to Heaven” on the satellite radio. The outside temperature was 95 degrees. My eyes reflexively switched between reading the engine-temperature gauge and the fuel gauge.
“Did you renew our AAA emergency road coverage?” I asked Wendy.
“Yes, why?” she asked.
“Just making sure,” I answered.
It was good to finally arrive in Ft. Collins. I have a soft spot in my heart for college towns. The houses are packed close with varying levels of care performed by a mix of renters and owners. Some yards are lush and vibrant while others have long given in to the local flora. A classic cherry-red Ford Ranchero sat in a driveway with a bed full of ivy stripped from a front entryway.
As we came closer to the heart of campus the houses were primmer. Tightly constructed bungalows had immaculate raised beds and free libraries in front yards. Subaru Outbacks crouched in driveways with kayaks on their rooftops and mountain bikes on the back.
My daughter Sara is an ecologist doing environmental work for public lands. Her husband is a research associate studying human dimensions of natural resources. Wildfires are his specialty.
There were things about our visit that weren’t ordinary; traveling in a pandemic has its quirks. Our visit had an element of bitter sweetness even from the beginning. We shared fabulous meals and took a break each day to experience the natural beauty of the region. I even became accustomed to seeing rattlesnake warnings on the trail heads.
Join me next week for the return trip to my woodlot, 1,100 miles to the east. Until then, friend, savor September and the coming fall.