From the Woodlot

I’ve got walking on my mind. That sounds like a pretty-fair first line for a country single – or better yet, the lead line and refrain in a 12-bar blues number.
It’s unlikely there would be any mention of Isaac Newton’s third law in either rendition – “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.” That relates to walking because when I put my foot on the ground I’m applying a force to the ground. The third law states the ground applies an equal force in the opposite direction, which propels me forward.
Perhaps it was the holiday fortune of watching my grandson navigate around canine, furniture and adult legs as he transitions from crawling to walking that finds me with walking on my mind. It was good to be reminded of those early tottering steps as he discovers a faster way to satisfy his unending curiosity – and his desire to touch, clutch and toss any and all items before him.
Or it could be my new upgraded traction cleats that has me pondering walking. I can personally attest to the “you get what you pay for” statement as it applies to traction cleats. Some of the cheaper brands make great ice skates. As for design, I’d stay away from the types with no cleats on the heel. My upgraded cleats are helping me attain my goal of winter walking at least 5 miles per day.
I began walking during the sale phase of our dairy farm. Once the cattle were sold and the details of the real estate were being worked on, I no longer did daily chores. Walking is a great low-impact exercise. It was the dead of winter and I was heavily bundled. I used a homemade cane as my walking stick. At some point early in my daily routine of walking the 3.2 miles around our country ‘block,” calls went out that there was a guy carrying a gun and walking really fast through the neighborhood. Thankfully nothing came of that and eventually folks became accustomed to it.
I’m happy to have farmed in a manner that necessitated a lot of walking. At our peak we milked 110 cows plus raised 30 replacement heifers and 10 breeding bulls; we fed them from 160 acres of rotationally grazed pasture. It was important to monitor the growth and recovery of the various grass paddocks included in that 160 acres. I was taught early in my career as a grass-based farmer to walk the entire farm weekly. I needed to rank the paddocks on a scale of 1 through 10 – where 1 is recently grazed with little recovery, and 10 is beyond ideal for grazing and possibly in need of mechanical harvesting. The ideal paddocks ready for occupancy by the herd were in the 6 to 8 range. By recording rankings I was able to have an idea where the cows would be on any given day in the coming week.
There were intangibles associated with walking the farm and ranking paddocks. I came to know the cycle of the seasons more intimately as I walked across my place on earth, which teemed with life above, upon and below where my footsteps landed. From the circling hawks to the slithering snakes and mycorrhizal life below me, I experienced what one well-known grazing advocate describes as “the hum of life” present in well-managed pastures. Throughout the different paddocks stone piles served as a reminder of those who broke the land. And even those stone piles served as habitat for pine snakes and woodchucks, which were part of the hum of life on my former farm.
Walking is good for the mind, body and soul. The health benefits are well-documented. Some writers swear by it as a prelude to their craft. I can say I did it for a living at one time; it was important in developing a grass farm. And because I donned my traction cleats in 5 degree cold to walk about 5,000 steps prior to this penning, I guess I’m still doing it for a living.
Until next week, friend …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.